Is Yongsheng Advanced Materials (HKG:3608) A Risky Investment?

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Yongsheng Advanced Materials Company Limited (HKG:3608) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Yongsheng Advanced Materials's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Yongsheng Advanced Materials had debt of CN¥37.7m, up from CN¥15.0m in one year. However, it does have CN¥220.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of CN¥183.2m.

A Look At Yongsheng Advanced Materials's Liabilities

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Yongsheng Advanced Materials had liabilities of CN¥179.7m due within 12 months and liabilities of CN¥21.5m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥220.9m as well as receivables valued at CN¥191.2m due within 12 months. So it can boast CN¥210.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Yongsheng Advanced Materials could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Succinctly put, Yongsheng Advanced Materials boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

The modesty of its debt load may become crucial for Yongsheng Advanced Materials if management cannot prevent a repeat of the 23% cut to EBIT over the last year. When it comes to paying off debt, falling earnings are no more useful than sugary sodas are for your health. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is Yongsheng Advanced Materials's earnings that will influence how the balance sheet holds up in the future. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Yongsheng Advanced Materials may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the most recent three years, Yongsheng Advanced Materials recorded free cash flow worth 60% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.