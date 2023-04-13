Yonker police charge White Plains man with manslaughter in fatal stabbing in Yonkers

YONKERS - Yonkers police have charged a White Plains man in connection with Wednesday's fatal stabbing in a parking garage on Prospect Street.

Police identified the suspect as Necker Charles, 51. He is being charged with first-degree manslaughter, a felony.

The identity of his victim is being withheld, pending notification of family members.

Yonkers police discovered the victim unconscious inside the parking garage shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The officers tried to render aid to the man, but he was pronounced dead by emergency medical service workers who arrived on the scene shortly afterward.

An investigation by the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit and Digital Forensic Unit of the Yonkers Police Department discovered that the victim was in possession of cell phones that did not belong to him. Records indicated that the phones belonged to Charles.

Following additional leads, including surveillance camera footage and witness accounts, detectives identified Charles as the primary suspect, and learned that he was involved in a dispute with the victim over property. Surveillance camera footage showed Charles discarding a knife in a nearby sewer, police said.

The knife was recovered and will be processed as forensic evidence.

Detectives located Charles in a vehicle in Getty Square later on Wednesday and took him into custody without incident. The name of his attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers police make arrest in Wednesday's fatal stabbing