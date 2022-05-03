Yonkers detective Brian Menton released from hospital after bodega shooting last month

Yonkers police detective Brian Menton was released from Jacobi Medical Center Tuesday while bagpipes played and a crowd including many other police officers applauded his bravery.

A motorcade of police vehicles led the way before the ambulance departed the hospital, a Facebook livestream from the Yonkers Police Department showed.

Menton was shot in the stomach in an Elm Street bodega almost two weeks before.

A 27-year veteran of the force, Menton was shot while attempting to arrest three men with other members of the Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the week before he was set to retire.

Menton tried to stop 28-year-old Bryant Jackson from leaving the bodega, placing his left arm around him, when Jackson shot him once.

Police said an FBI agent then shot Jackson in head, killing him.

Menton's twin brother, James, a member of the New York Police Department who was on the job with him, rushed him to the hospital and was credited with saving his life.

Bryce Martin, 23, and Xavier Simms, 22, of Georgia, were both charged with one count of conspiring to traffic firearms in federal court, and could face up to five years in prison.

