Yonkers detectives are investigating the death of a 30-year-old Bronx man as a homicide.

Police found the victim just after 6:30 pm Friday when they responded to a report of an injured man lying in the street near the intersection of Woodbine Street and Blackford Avenue in southeast Yonkers. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police were still not releasing the name of the victim Saturday night as they sought to notify his relatives. How the man was killed has not been revealed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case detectives at 914-377-7724 or 914-377-7725. You can also contact the anonymous tips line by texting YPD and the tip to 274637.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers detectives investigating killing of Bronx man