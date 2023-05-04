Yonkers high school student charged with falsely reporting shots fired

YONKERS - A 14-year-old boy has been charged with falsely reporting that shots were fired at his high school.

Yonkers police said officers responded to Lincoln High School on Kneeland Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday after they received an anonymous call saying shots had been fired there.

Responding officers, including members of the department's Emergency Services Unit, made contact with school officials and searched the building, but it was determined no shots had been fired. Investigators deemed the incident unfounded and determined the school had been swatted - a term that means triggering an emergency police response to a falsely reported high-risk scenario.

Detectives assigned to the department's Intelligence Division responded to the school. Working with Yonkers Public Schools, they determined that a 14-year-old student at the school made the call and was likely responsible for making additional fraudulent calls in the past.

He was placed in custody at the scene and brought to the department's Community Affairs Division, where he was charged with one count of second-degree falsely reporting an incident, a felony.

The boy, who was not further identified by police, was issued a ticket to appear in Family Court and was discharged in the custody of a parent.

Yonkers police said in a news release that they and the Yonkers Public Schools place the highest priority on the safety and well-being of students and the school community.

"Falsely reporting an incident is a serious crime that negatively impacts police services and the well-being of those affected and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," police said.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Yonkers police accuse student of falsely reporting shots fired