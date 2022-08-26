Yonkers man accused of shooting 3 people in gang-related retaliation on School Street

A Yonkers man has been accused of a gang-related retaliation shooting in the city that critically injured three people in July.

Jaquan Henderson, 23, was arrested at a home in Lithonia, Georgia, on Aug. 3 and brought to Yonkers on Wednesday to face charges in the July 16 shooting.

Five people were injured in a pair of shootings that night, which Yonkers police believe were gang-related. The first took place shortly after 9 p.m. during an event at Pitkin Park on Locust Hill Avenue.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and an 18-year-old woman was shot in the arm, police said at the time. That shooting is still under investigation.

The second shooting occurred shortly before 11 p.m. near 43 School St. A 42-year-old man was shot in the back, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the arm and a 41-year-old man was shot in the back, police said.

Henderson is accused of pulling the trigger in the School Street shooting, which police said was in retaliation for the Pitkin Park gunfire. Henderson allegedly targeted the Ross F. Calcagno Homes complex, firing a handgun at least 10 times. The three victims were standing outside a corner bodega, police said.

An arrest warrant for Henderson was issued on July 28, and he was found with the help of the FBI's Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force, FBI's Atlanta Metro Major Offender Task Force and Safe Streets Task Force.

Henderson faces felony charges of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was arraigned in Yonkers City Court on Thursday and is being held at the Westchester County jail on $100,000 bail.

