Yonkers man arrested on weapon charges near home of Iranian dissident journalist

A Yonkers man was arrested on state and federal weapon charges when police said they found a loaded assault rifle and other ammunition in his car after he spent two days lurking outside the Brooklyn home of an Iranian dissident journalist.

Khalid Mehdiyev, 23, was allegedly seen in video on the woman's doorstep but never came in contact with her.

The journalist, Masih Alinejad, was not identified in a federal complaint charging Mehdiyev with possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

Tartaglione: Ex-cop makes bid for no death penalty in quadruple homicide case

Polio: Strain in Rockland linked to Jerusalem and London, officials say

Development: Round 2 in fight to stop project by Pocantico Lake

But she tweeted the video Sunday, writing of “the scary scenes capturing a man who tried to enter my house in New York with a loaded gun to kill me.”

These are the scary scenes capturing a man who tried to enter my house in New York with a loaded gun to kill me.

Last year the FBI stopped the Islamic Republic from kidnapping me.

My crime is giving voice to voiceless people. The US administration must be tough on terror. pic.twitter.com/XsxlFLSlOk — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) July 31, 2022

No gun was visible in the video. But police said a Chinese-made AK-47-style assault rifle was found a short time later in a suitcase in the car Mehdiyev was driving when he was pulled over on July 28 for allegedly passing a stop sign. He was taken into custody after a check showed he had a suspended driver's license.

There was a bullet in the chamber and a magazine in the rifle and police also found a second magazine, a total of 66 bullets, and $1,100 in cash in the car.

Mehdiyev initially told investigators that he knew nothing about the gun, police said, that the suitcase had been there when he borrowed the car in Yonkers last week. That was despite his having put his wallet and a charger in the pocket of the suitcase.

Story continues

He allegedly claimed to have been looking for a place to live because his rent was too high in Yonkers. Mehdiyev said he tried to get into the house, hoping to see if there was a room there he could rent. But he decided against knocking on the inner door because he didn't want to wake anyone up.

But Mehdiyev later acknowledged that the gun was his and that he had gone to Brooklyn to look for someone, before asking for a lawyer, according to the complaint.

According to the complaint, law enforcement authorities had observed Mehdiyev parked near the house on July 27 and 28 and that he remained there the second day for several hours. he ordered food to be delivered to the car and approached the house several times, one time opening the front door.

The same Subaru Forester SUV was also issued a parking ticket the previous week on that same block, according to the federal complaint.

The NYPD charged Mehdiyev with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a machine gun, all felonies, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and unlawful possession of a large capacity ammunition loading device, both misdemeanors.

Alinejad, who has spoken out extensively against the Iranian regime, particularly its treatment of women, was the target of a kidnapping plot last year that was foiled by the FBI. An Iranian intelligence official and three other Iranians were indicted on federal charges in the plot.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers man arrested near home of Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad