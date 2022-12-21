Yonkers man convicted of murder, as jury rejects self-defense claim

A man who fatally shot a neighbor outside their Yonkers apartment building two years ago was convicted Wednesday after a jury rejected his claim of self-defense.

Terrence Gonzalez was found guilty of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in the June 26, 2020, death of 23-year-old Lateef Butler, who was shot five times outside 354 Nepperhan Avenue. It was the jury's fourth full day of deliberations.

Gonzalez testified last week that he feared for his life, thinking that either Butler or a friend of Butler's was going to kill him. The friend had been beaten up by both Gonzalez and his girlfriend's son in the weeks before the shooting, he said. Gonzalez said he believed the friend, who had a gun at the apartment building on the day of the shooting, was bent on revenge.

"Terrence Gonzalez made the decision to live that day," defense lawyer Anthony Mattesi said in his closing argument Thursday. "In this country we don't convict a man for trying to save his own life."

But Assistant District Attorney Brian Bendish countered that Gonzalez was the aggressor, angered that Butler had the "audacity" to knock on his apartment door earlier that afternoon.

He emphasized for jurors that for Gonzalez to rely on a justification defense he had to have retreated from the scene outside the building if possible. The prosecutor said there was ample opportunity for him to do so, particularly when he started walking off to a nearby park. Bendish suggested Gonzalez had been trying to lure them to a location where there were no cameras but returned to shoot Butler when they wouldn't follow him.

Gonzalez didn't retreat, Bendish suggested, "because he hadn't finished what he wanted to finish...He chose to go in the one direction that would lead to the death of a young man."

The shooting was captured on video, which jurors saw multiple times. Mattesi focused on the parts that showed furtive movements by Butler, suggesting he might have also had a gun and that the friend could have gotten rid of it right after the shooting.

But Bendish ridiculed that as speculation. "It's unfair. It's unrealistic," he said. "It's desperate."

Gonzalez, 30, faces a minimum of 15 years to life in prison and a maximum of 25 years to life. He was returned to the county jail to await sentencing, which Westchester County Judge George Fufidio scheduled for Feb. 16.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers man convicted in shooting death of neighbor