Yonkers man indicted on hate crime charges in beating of Asian American woman

A Yonkers man was indicted on hate crime charges for allegedly punching and stomping on a 67-year-old Asian American woman in March in the foyer of her Riverdale Avenue apartment.

The Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday Tammel Esco, 42, was arraigned Tuesday and was being held without bail.

Esco was indicted by a Westchester County grand jury on several violent felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder as a hate crime.

The March 11 attack was caught on surveillance footage, which showed a man identified by police as Esco beating the woman, who is of Filipino descent, for over 90 seconds before leaving the building. Yonkers police said at the time that Esco used the word "Asian" during the attack.

The victim was treated for bleeding on the brain, facial fractures and bruises and lacerations to the head and face, officials said in a news release.

The attack rattled neighbors, who pointed to problems with drug use and mental illness in the neighborhood.

Officials at the city, county and state level condemned the attack and called for funding from the state to address the disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had on and the historic underfunding of the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.

Esco's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2. The Legal Aid Society of Westchester County, which is representing Esco, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

