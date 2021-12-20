Yonkers man pleads guilty in 2011 murder, faces 25 years in prison

A Yonkers gang member pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges related to the murder of a man in White Plains during a botched marijuana robbery a decade ago.

Marcus Chambers faces up to 25 years in prison for his role in the March 18, 2011 killing of Jonathan Johnson.

Johnson, 21, was fatally shot while sitting in his car on DeKalb Avenue. Police said 20 bags of marijuana were recovered from the car.

Jonathan Storm Johnson, 21, of White Plains, who was shot and killed in White Plains March 18, 2011

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Chambers arranged by phone to buy marijuana from Johnson. Chambers and Darnell Kidd then showed up to rob Johnson and during the robbery, Johnson was shot. Specifically who is suspected of pulling the trigger has not been made public.

Chambers, a member of the Elm Street Wolves, and Kidd, of the Cruddy 650 gang, were serving federal prison sentences for unrelated drug and weapon convictions when they were indicted last year in connection to the White Plains killing. The charge, accusing them of murder with a firearm during a robbery, carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Chambers was allowed to plead guilty to robbery and conspiracy charges that between them carry maximum prison terms totaling 25 years.

Kidd is awaiting trial on the original charge. Lawyers for both men declined to comment Monday.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers gang member pleads guilty in 2011 White Plains murder