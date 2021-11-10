Yonkers man pleads guilty to driving drunk, crashing into barbershop and hurting mom, baby

A Yonkers man admitted driving drunk during a crash into a storefront that injured a woman and her infant daughter last summer.

David Poncurak faces prison time for smashing into a barbershop on Lake Avenue in Yonkers on July 23, when the 8-month-old child was trapped under the car in the store.

Police and bystanders helped lift the car off the girl, who was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx with her mother. The girl had a fractured skull and severe burns, while her mother had surgery for a fractured femur, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Poncurak, 44, pleaded guilty in Westchester County Court on Tuesday to first-degree vehicular assault, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by the combined influence of drugs or alcohol, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Poncurak is being held at the Westchester County jail. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 13.

“David Poncurak’s decision to drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs put a mother and her infant child at severe risk,” District Attorney Mimi Rocah said in a statement Tuesday. “I applaud the extraordinary work of the Yonkers Police Department, the bystanders, and the ambulance crew who sprang into action to assist during this harrowing event. These victims are alive today because of the heroic efforts of these brave individuals.”

Officials have not said what Poncurak's blood alcohol content was or what drugs might have been in his system at the time of the crash. Poncurak's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. on July 23. Yonkers police said at the time that Poncurak was driving north on Morningside Avenue in a 2005 Hyundai Elantra when he turned into the westbound lane of Lake Avenue. He hit a curb, a parked car, and the mother and daughter before barreling into the barbershop.

Two Yonkers police officers were getting breakfast at a bagel shop next door when the crash occurred. They ran over and found the woman and her daughter in the wreckage, and they worked with bystanders to lift the car off the girl to get her out.

Police arrested Poncurak that day.

Prosecutors said in court records that he did not have a license at the time of the crash. Poncurak's license was suspended or revoked on April 30, 2009, for an alcohol- or drug-related offense, and it was also suspended or revoked on Nov. 9, 2018, for failure to pay child support, and it had not been restored as of July 23, court records show.

Poncurak spoke to detectives a few times in the hours after the crash. At 1:50 p.m. on July 23, he provided a statement to them in which he said he had been drinking with a girl at Lennon Park overnight and they both slept there. Around 7 a.m. he left the park and went home to get his girlfriend, and around 8 a.m. he and his girlfriend were driving her car to a laundromat on Lake Avenue and he lost control of the car as he turned from Morningside Avenue, he told police.

Poncurak told detectives he hit a parked car, then ran over a woman and a child and crashed into the barbershop, and that he had a bottle of beer in the center console and had been drinking. He said he got out of the car and tried to help the woman and child.

"It's my fault for what happened and I hope everyone will be OK," he told police.

