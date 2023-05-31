Yonkers man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 fatal shooting of Chazz Mitchell

A Yonkers man faces 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in the 2020 fatal shooting of Chazz Mitchell.

Jerome Wilson, 28, could have faced up to 25-years to life in prison on the murder charge he originally faced.

Mitchell, 24, was shot in the torso outside 63 Oak Street on Aug. 25, 2020, following a brief struggle with Wilson. Both men fled the scene and Mitchell was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Hours earlier, he was at the hospital to get stitches removed from a face wound he suffered that month when he was slashed in the same area where the shooting occurred.

The gun was never found but authorities said a .32 caliber bullet taken from Mitchell's body matched a shell casing found at the scene of the shooting.

Police learned from video of the earlier incident that Wilson had been present when Mitchell was slashed. According to court documents, video of the shooting from the building showed the two men fighting before Wilson fired at Mitchell.

Wilson, known as Doomy, was a suspect from the outset but was not arrested until April 2022 when he was found in North Carolina.

He was indicted the following month on charges including second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

In seeking dismissal of the indictment last year, defense lawyer Michael Lambert had argued that prosecutors should have instructed grand jurors on justification. He suggested that Wilson was defending himself and that it might have been Mitchell who had confronted him with the gun. But Westchester County Judge Robert Prisco denied the motion, finding that the video evidence did not show Mitchell with a gun.

Wilson, 28, was allowed to plead guilty to the manslaughter charge last week. Acting state Supreme Court Justice James McCarty promised him the 15-year prison term and scheduled sentencing for July 20.

