Yonkers names new superintendent: Anibal Soler Jr., who led Schenectady, Batavia districts

Yonkers announced its next superintendent of schools Tuesday afternoon while two storms raged: a downpour causing several districts, including Yonkers, to cancel after school activities, and a flurry of headlines about antisemitic comments made at a high school girls basketball game last week.

Despite both, Yonkers officials announced Anibal Soler Jr. will take the reigns May 1 of New York's third largest school district, concluding a nationwide search began in July. Soler has been superintendent of the Schenectady City School District since 2021.

"I come to you looking forward to continuing to build on the success that is Yonkers," Soler said during a news conference after the Yonkers school board approved his hiring. "I will come, I will look to listen, I will look to learn, and learn about what makes Yonkers a special place. And I look forward to continuing to elevate that work."

His contract will run through June 30, 2028.

Anibal Soler Jr., at podium, was announced as the new Yonkers Schools Superintendent, after a school board meeting Jan. 9, 2024.

Soler thanked the school board for the opportunity and added "I will give you everything that I have."

Interim Superintendent Luis Rodriguez called Yonkers' search for a new superintendent "rigorous and highly competitive." Soler's unanimous appointment "is a testament to the promise that both his vision and his prior experience as an educator will equip him to bring," Rodriguez said.

The Rev. Steve López, president of the Yonkers school board, said Soler helped improve graduation rates while serving as superintendent of the Batavia school district. Soler was schools chief there for one years and seven months until July of 2021.

Soler previously served in the Buffalo school district, for two years as as a principal and a year and a half as associate superintendent. Before that, he worked in the Rochester schools for 16 years, the last seven as a principal.

Anibal Soler Jr., center, was announced as the new Yonkers Schools Superintendent, after a school board meeting Jan. 9, 2024. Here he is pictured with Board President Rev. Steve Lopez, left, and Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

Mayor Mike Spano called Yonkers "New York's premier school district in terms of the Big Five" and said from what he'd seen of Soler, he would be up to helping Yonkers' students reach their full potential.

Yonkers' search for a new superintendent began when Edwin Quezada announced his retirement in April of last year after eight years on the job. Quezada retired at the beginning of July but the school board kept him on through the end of the month, after which he became executive director of the Philadelphia Academy of School Leaders.

Rodriguez, the district's assistant superintendent for special education and pupil support services, became interim superintendent at the beginning of August and has led the district since.

What awaits the new superintendent?

Soler is set to lead a district that has made considerable strides in recent years.

Under Quezada's leadership, the district of just under 23,000 students saw its graduation rate climb from 78% to over 90% — progress that educators and the school community want to preserve.

Anibal Soler Jr., at podium, was announced as the new Yonkers Schools Superintendent, after a school board meeting Jan. 9, 2024.

The diverse district, where 86% of students are students of color, has garnered attention through its work with My Brother's Keeper. Yonkers' program was recognized by former president Barack Obama as a model community last year.

Quezada provided an unusual but welcome period of stability for the district, and he established a reputation for hiring and keeping strong leaders.

But aside from filling big shoes, Soler will be tasked with leading the district through several major challenges.

Yonkers' budget is a perpetual challenge without even considering what will happen when federal pandemic funds run out this year. Soler will need to figure out what will become of the almost 240 jobs Quezada filled with federal stimulus money.

Soler's tenure will no doubt be marked by how he addresses the lasting effects of the pandemic on student behavior and academics. In Yonkers, inequities the pandemic highlighted were more pronounced than in many other smaller, more affluent districts in the region. Over three quarters of Yonkers students are considered economically disadvantaged.

And Yonkers continues to see large numbers of immigrant students enroll in its schools throughout the year from all over the world, with a wide range of language needs and school experience.

