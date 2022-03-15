Yonkers neighbors where Asian woman was attacked call out drugs, mental health problems

Still rattled by the violence four days after a Filipino woman was severely beaten in the foyer of her Yonkers apartment building, neighbors complained about the rampant drug and mental illness problems of the neighborhood.

The 67-year-old victim, punched and stomped on more than 100 times, was the latest attack targeting Asian Americans in recent months, and even days.

"We're very nervous," said Diane Lane, who has lived for decades in the building where the woman was attacked.

Donna Sieger, left, and Diane Lane, residents of 461 Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, discuss ongoing problems in the Yonkers neighborhood where an Asian woman was attacked.

She and other tenants described what they see as a major problem in the area: a rampant drug problem, particularly with K2, a synthetic drug, and people struggling with mental health issues.

Felix Rondon, who also lives in the building, said he frequently sees people on drugs and homeless people hanging out in the hallways of the building, trying to get warm and looking for a place to stay.

Felix Rondon, a resident of 461 Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, said he sees drug use and homeless people in the apartment building.

"It's a shame," Rondon said of the drug problem.

Donna Sieger, another resident of the building, said Tammel Esco, the man charged in the beating, was staying with his mother there. Esco was charged with second-degree attempted murder as a hate crime.

"The neighborhood is nice. There's nice people who live here," Sieger said. "Most people who live here are hardworking people." But it's the mental health issues and drugs she wants to see addressed.

Yvette Crespo was coming downstairs when she realized the attack was happening and called 911. She stopped another resident from going out the front door: "I said 'Lady, this man will kill you if you open this door.' "

An Asian American woman was punched more than 100 times and stomped and spit on during an attack in her Yonkers apartment building on March 11, 2022. The assault was captured on surveillance video and the suspect was charged with a hate crime.

Addressing Asian hate

On Tuesday officials gathered at Yonkers City Hall to condemn the attack and call for $64.5 million from the state in a proposal to support Asian American and Pacific Islander communities and curriculum in schools.

Elmer Cato, the Consul General of the Philippines in New York, delivers remarks during a press conference at Yonkers City Hall, March 15, 2022.

"It is horrifying in its viciousness and depravity," Lisa Hofflich, founder and chair of the Westchester County Asian American Democrats, said of the attack.

Hofflich said she cried when she watched the footage of the attack, both for the woman and the Asian American community.

"Many of us are fearful of going out," Hofflich said during the news conference Tuesday, where Elmer Cato, Consul General of the Philippines in New York, Marjorie Hsu, chair of the Asian American Federation and David Imamura, co-chair of the Westchester County Asian American Advisory Board, joined Congressman Jamal Bowman, Yonkers mayor Mike Spano and other city officials.

The $64.5 million from the state, Hofflich said, would address disproportionate impact COVID-19 has had and the historic underfunding of AAPI communities.

The breakdown would be as follows:

$5 Million for targeted COVID testing, PPE, and vaccine equity work in AAPI communities

$5 Million for data projects with AAPI community organizations, identifying subpopulations within the AAPI community

$6 Million for the implementation of K-12 AAPI curricular materials

$1 Million for formation of an AAPI Educational Attainment Workgroup

$1 Million for the establishment of the first-ever AAPI NY State Commission

$46.5 Million to support community-based organizations that provide community-informed, culturally relevant, and language accessible programs for AAPI New Yorkers

"Our hearts have been shattered by the deaths of Christina Yuna Lee, Michelle Go, GuiYing Ma, and now this latest assault in Yonkers," Thu Nguyen, executive director of OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, said in a statement. "The appalling attack is yet another reminder that Asian American women elders continue to face disproportionate, hateful violence — and much more needs to be done to ensure the safety of our communities."

"We can do better," Hofflich said. "We just need to push our elected leaders to do right by us."

