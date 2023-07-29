Yonkers police investigate man's fatal shooting Friday evening

YONKERS - A man was shot and killed on Highland Avenue in Yonkers Friday evening.

Yonkers police said an unconscious man was found lying on the ground in a parking garage on Highland Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

First responders found that the man had a gunshot wound in his side.

The man, whose name police said they were not releasing as of Saturday morning, was given medical aid at the scene and then taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Major Case Squad, Crime Scene Unit and Digital Forensics Unit of the Yonkers Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with relevant information about the shooting is asked to call the Yonkers Police Detective Division at 914-377-7724. Police say all calls will remain confidential.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by texting the keyword YPD and your tip to CRIMES (274637) or by following the "submit a tip" link on the Yonkers Police Department website, yonkersny.gov/ypd.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Man's fatal shooting under investigation in Yonkers NY