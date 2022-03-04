Yonkers police investigate shooting that killed man in Riverdale Avenue apartment building

YONKERS — Police are looking for a killer who shot a man to death in a Yonkers apartment building on Thursday.

Yonkers police said they responded to the five-story building at 284 Riverdale Ave. around 6 p.m.

A 29-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds inside an apartment. Police said they believe he was targeted and this was not a random event, but no other details on the circumstances have been released.

A man was fatally shot inside the apartment building at 284 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers on March 3, 2022.

The man's name has not been released while his family is notified, police said.

Detectives urged anyone with information about the shooting to call them at 914-377-7724; callers may remain anonymous.

