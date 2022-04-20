Yonkers police: Officer, suspect rushed to hospital after police shooting

A police officer and another person are being transported to local hospitals following a "law enforcement involved shooting" this afternoon, Yonkers police said on social media.

Police referred to the second person injured as a "suspect."

The incident took place in the Nodine Hill neighborhood in the area of Elm Street at Linden Street, according to police.

At least 50 Yonkers police officers were on the scene, with one block taped off in each direction of Elm and Linden streets. At least four officers from the FBI and NYPD joint terrorism task force also were present.

Law enforcement responded to Yonkers Wednesday for what Yonkers police called a "law enforcement involved shooting" in which an officer and another person were injured.

No police officers had their gun drawn at the scene.

In a tweet from its official account for New York, the FBI said "members of our Westchester County Safe Streets task force were involved in a shooting incident in Yonkers," and called it an "ongoing investigation."

No further information was available, including the nature of the injuries. An email and phone call to Yonkers police was not immediately returned.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers police: Officer, suspect rushed to hospital after shooting