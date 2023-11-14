Yonkers police seek suspect in shooting near Saw Mill Parkway

Yonkers police say they are looking for someone who shot a man near the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers on Tuesday morning.

Police said in a news release that it responded to the scene of a crime at around 11:30 a.m. near the Saw Mill River Parkway and Tompkins Avenue, while another call simultaneously reported a male victim was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound in his arm. Police say the victim is in stable condition.

Yonkers police said its investigation found that the suspect fired several gunshots at the victim while he was sitting in his car and fled the scene. No one else appeared to be involved in the incident.

As the search for the suspect continued, nearby Hastings-On-Hudson schools went under lockdown from 11:45 a.m. until around 12:30 a.m.

Police said the attack seems to be targeted and there is no risk to the public, but still advises people to stay out of the area as the investigation continues.

Yonkers police encourages anyone with information on the incident to call (914) 377-7900.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers shooting: Suspect sought in Saw Mill River Parkway gunfire