Yonkers police suspect fentanyl-laced heroin responsible for 3 overdose deaths

YONKERS - City police said Tuesday that fentanyl-laced heroin was suspected in three apparent overdose deaths in Yonkers on Monday.

According to police, the three apparent overdose deaths might all be connected to the same bad batch of fentanyl-laced heroin, which is apparently packaged in a distinctive green glassine envelope.

The Yonkers Police Department's Major Case Squad and its Narcotics Unit, in collaboration with other local law enforcement, are investigating the deaths and working to identify and apprehend the person or persons responsible for distributing the deadly substance.

Police said members of the community should never ingest unknown or unprescribed controlled substances, especially illegal street drugs. The results can be deadly, police said.

Bus shooting:Police seek person of interest after teen shot on Bee-Line

Attempted murder:Stony Point man arrested after I-84 chase, Newburgh crash

Child sex abuse:Mahopac man sent to prison for sexual conduct in Ossining

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Its increasing prevalence has been linked to the rise in opioid overdose deaths throughout the Hudson Valley in recent years.

If anyone has any information regarding any of the Yonkers deaths, they are asked to call the Yonkers Police Narcotics Unit at 914-377-8477. All calls may remain anonymous and confidential.

Police also said that if you or someone you know has a substance abuse problem, you can reach out for help by calling 914-964-8000 for one of St. John’s Riverside Hospital's outpatient Behavioral Health Services locations.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Fentanyl-laced heroin suspected in three overdose deaths in Yonkers