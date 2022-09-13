Yonkers shooting: Man convicted of firing gun, assaulting detective in Getty Square

A New Rochelle man who fired a gun multiple times as police were subduing him in crowded Getty Square in Yonkers two years ago was convicted late Monday afternoon of a federal crime that could land him in prison for life.

A jury in U.S. District Court in White Plains found Darren Smith guilty of assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, a Yonkers detective assigned to an FBI task force, and of discharging his gun during that assault. The latter charge carries a minimum term of 10 years in prison consecutive to any other sentence and a maximum of life.

The jury could not reach a unanimous verdict on an attempted murder charge that accused Smith of turning toward the detective and trying to fire at him.

Indictment: New Rochelle man charged in Getty Square shooting

Saved:Brother, a fellow cop, rushed shot Yonkers detective to hospital

Yonkers:Detective shot, suspect killed

The shooting on Sept. 25, 2020, followed a chase through downtown Yonkers after officers in an unmarked car saw Smith driving without a seatbelt and then failing to yield to a pedestrian. Near Getty Square, Smith got out of his car holding a Glock .45-caliber handgun as several officers followed him demanding he put the gun down.

As a police officer grabbed Smith, Detective Brian Menton, assigned to the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, was among several officers who joined in to subdue Smith and dislodge the gun from his hand.

Smith managed to start shooting while on the ground and was accused of turning the gun toward Menton and trying to shoot him.

Five shots in all were fired, none hitting anyone, though Menton suffered a broken finger, cuts on his hand and a sprained knee. According to court documents, the hand injuries were a result of him holding his hand over the slide of the gun as it was firing.

The two-day trial included testimony from Menton, a 27-year veteran of the department who was assigned to the task force for more than a dozen years.

Story continues

Five months ago, just a week before his scheduled retirement, Menton survived being shot in the stomach by a gun-trafficking suspect in a Nodine Hill bodega. The suspect was fatally shot by an FBI agent.

Smith's lawyers called no witnesses and argued to the jury that he had not intended to shoot and lacked the necessary intent to be convicted of the charges related to the shooting. Damien Brown, one of the lawyers, said after the verdict that Smith never fired during the entire car chase or when he was pursued on foot and that it was only when his wrist was pinned to the ground that the gun went off.

Smith was also convicted of possessing a weapon as a felon. Five years ago, he was sentenced to two years in state prison after pleading guilty to attempted criminal possession of a 9mm handgun in New Rochelle in 2016.

Jury deliberations began Thursday and lasted even longer than the trial testimony itself. They were delayed Monday morning after it was learned a juror had done independent research in violation of U.S. District Judge Philip Halpern's instructions. That juror was replaced by an alternate.

Halpern ordered Smith held without bond, as he has been since his arrest. No sentencing date was set because prosecutors must decide whether to retry Smith on the attempted murder charge.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: New Rochelle man convicted of firing gun, assaulting Yonkers officer