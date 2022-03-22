Yonkers shooting suspect indicted in killing of worker at Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge

A Peekskill man has been indicted in a shooting that killed one Yonkers bar worker and injured another.

Yaquba McGougain was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Monday on charges stemming from gunfire at Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge on Feb. 6. Antonio Antoine-Fils, a 22-year-old New Jersey resident, was killed.

Yonkers police said previously that several fights broke out among patrons at a party on the second floor of the bar at 748 Yonkers Ave. Bar management stopped the party and ushered people outside, police said.

Duo Tapas Bar and Lounge at 748 Yonkers Ave. in Yonkers.

McGougain, according to police, attended the party then went to a parked car, got a handgun and returned to the front of the bar. He is accused of firing at least three shots into the vestibule, where Antoine-Fils and another employee were hit.

Antoine-Fils was taken to St. Joseph's Medical Center in Yonkers, where he was pronounced dead. Another employee, a 23-year-old Bronx resident, was injured and treated at Jacobi Medical Center.

McGougain, 29, was arrested and faces felony charges of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He is being held without bail the Westchester County jail and is due back in court on March 31.

"I look forward to looking over the evidence and evaluating the strength of the people's case so I can properly advisee my client and see what our next move going forward is," McGougain's lawyer, Joshua Martin, said Tuesday.

