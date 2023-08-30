Yonkers slaying: Son accused of killing father with meat cleaver

A Yonkers man has been charged with second-degree murder after allegedly killing his father with a meat cleaver in their home in Crestwood.

August Velasco was taken into custody late Tuesday afternoon after police responded to 347 Scarsdale Road on a report of an unconscious man and found the body of his father, 76-year-old Jose Raul Velasco. The elder Velasco had been stabbed multiple times and the cleaver was found in the house, police said.

"It is a sad and tragic incident when an individual takes the life of another, a sentiment which is only amplified when there is a family relation connecting them," police Commissioner Christopher Sapienza said in a statement.

The 47-year-old son is expected to be arraigned in Yonkers City Court on Wednesday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Yonkers man charged with murder in meat-cleaver killing of father