Yonkers teacher accused of making student fear for safety

YONKERS - A Yonkers public school teacher was arrested Thursday after he allegedly made a student fear for their safety earlier this year.

City police said Friday they are conducting a joint investigation with Yonkers Public Schools and the Westchester County District Attorney's office.

According to police, a student alleged that William Archacki, 50, of Buchanan walked up behind the student while holding a paring knife during school hours on Feb. 8, 2023. The student alleged that action made them fear for their safety, police said.

Archacki was a fifth-grade teacher at Public School No. 21 on Lee Avenue at the time of the incident.

Archacki was placed on modified duty the day after the incident, pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

On Thursday, Yonkers police detectives arrested Archacki and charged him with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor. He was arraigned in Yonkers Criminal Court and released on his own recognizance, pending further court action.

Police would not disclose any further information about the student, including whether the student was male or female.

The name of Archacki's attorney was not immediately available.

Jerilynne Fierstein, a spokeswoman for Yonkers Public Schools, declined to answer any questions about Archacki, saying it is a police and a personnel matter, which the district will not discuss publicly. She referred questions about the criminal case to police.

