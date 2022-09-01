Yonkers teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student

Yonkers police on Wednesday charged a teacher at one of the city's high schools with sexually assaulting a student.

Police identified the suspect as James Korwatch, 49, a carpentry teacher and staff member at the Saunders Trades and Technical High School. He lives in the village of Ossining.

According to Yonkers police, a joint investigation by the department, the Westchester County District Attorney's office and Yonkers Public Schools was prompted by student allegations.

Police said that investigation has indicated that Korwatch allegedly began an inappropriate relationship with a student, who was 17 years old at the time, in 2021. That relationship escalated to physical and sexual violence, as well as physical and verbal intimidation and coercion, police said.

Saunders Trades & Technical Senior High School at 183 Palmer Road in Yonkers.

Sex trafficking: FBI says Westchester ring might have hundreds of victims

Superintendent turnover: Rate is rising in Hudson Valley school districts

Prisons: As summers get hotter, incarcerated people swelter

Korwatch was arrested by Yonkers police on Wednesday. He is being charged with first-degree criminal sexual act and first-degree stalking, both felonies. He was arraigned Wednesday in Yonkers City Court and is due back on Sept. 15.

Korwatch is being held at the Westchester County jail on $50,000 bail. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

"Based on these serious and disturbing allegations, Mr. Korwatch has been removed from his teaching responsibilities," the Yonkers school district said in a statement. "The District has and will continue to fully cooperate with the Yonkers Police Department and the Westchester County District Attorney. As this is an ongoing investigation and a matter of personnel, no further comments can be made by the school district."

Police said there might be additional charges, and additional information about the investigation will be released as it becomes available, but that information will be limited. Police said they will not release any details that would identify the student.

Story continues

Police and the district attorney's office are asking anyone with knowledge of criminal or suspicious conduct by Korwatch to call Det. Robert Metz at 914-377-7725. All calls may remain confidential.

Anonymous tips can be sent by texting the keyword YPD and the tip to CRIMES (274637). Anonymous tips also can be sent directly to Yonkers police through their website by clicking on the "submit a tip" button.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and The Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Saunders teacher James Korwatch of Ossining charged with Yonkers abuse