Yonkers teen, aspiring rapper, slain on NYC subway platform; 15-year-old charged

A 14-year-old aspiring rapper from Yonkers was fatally stabbed on a subway platform in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood of Manhattan on Saturday, and a 15-year-old was charged with murder.

Ethan Reyes, who called himself "Notti Osama," was stabbed in the stomach on the platform of the uptown 1 train at the 137th Street-City College station just before 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the NYPD.

Emergency responders took him to Mount Sinai St. Luke's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The accused stabber, who police did not identify due to his age, was taken into custody late Sunday morning. He was charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police did not offer a motive and it was not known if the altercation was related to Reyes' rapping. He was known on social media for drill rapping, which Mayor Eric Adams assailed in February as 'alarming" for its depiction of gun and gang violence.

A makeshift memorial is at West 140th and Broadway in New York, a block on which he lived up until he moved to Yonkers earlier this year.

“Notti" is spelled out in candles, with a keyboard on the ground. There is also a poster on which friends and others have written messages.

