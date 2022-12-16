Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YOCB) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad (KLSE:YOCB) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's shares on or after the 21st of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM0.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of RM0.06 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current stock price of MYR1.26. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad has a low and conservative payout ratio of just 23% of its income after tax. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out 17% of its free cash flow as dividends last year, which is conservatively low.

It's positive to see that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. The company has managed to grow earnings at a rapid rate, while reinvesting most of the profits within the business. This will make it easier to fund future growth efforts and we think this is an attractive combination - plus the dividend can always be increased later.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad has increased its dividend at approximately 4.1% a year on average. It's good to see both earnings and the dividend have improved - although the former has been rising much quicker than the latter, possibly due to the company reinvesting more of its profits in growth.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad? It's great that Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

So while Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Yoong Onn Corporation Berhad and you should be aware of these before buying any shares.

