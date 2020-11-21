Yorba Linda Water District Installs Natural Gas Generator to Support Reliable Water Service During Emergencies

New generator to provide back-up power to keep water pumping during emergency events

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) and the Yorba Linda Water District (YLWD) today commemorated the installation of YLWD's new natural gas-powered electricity generator located at the water district's Elk Mountain Booster Pump Station. The generator was installed to provide back-up power in the event of power loss from wildfires, Public Safety Power Shutoffs, and other emergencies. Natural gas-powered generators are one of the cleanest, resilient and most affordable energy solutions available for backup energy in an event of an emergency.

In case of an emergency, such as an earthquake or wildfire, the generator produces 500 kWh electricity to power three pumps that boost water into higher elevations and maintain water service to many of Yorba Linda's 68,000 residents as well as emergency services in the area.

"During wildfires, having a reliable water source is essential," said YLWD president Phil Hawkins. "People need water to put out fires. YLWD needs power to move water. The Natural Gas Backup Generator adds that power reliability to our system. It gives first responders and residents more protection from the dangerous wildfires that plague our community."

"I was pleased to support YLWD in obtaining the necessary permits," said Yorba Linda City Council Member Carlos Rodriguez. "As a Governing Board Member of the South Coast Air Quality Management District, I had the privilege to assist with this clean energy project. This is a critical step to ensure Yorba Linda families and homes are protected from power-related water emergencies thanks to this backup energy source."

"Resiliency tools such as this natural gas-powered generator offer our communities the support they need during an emergency event," said Rasha Prince, director of customer energy solutions at SoCalGas. "This onsite generation system will help provide reliable, clean, and affordable energy to YLWD during grid outages caused by fires or other emergencies."

To support high reliability and cost savings, YLWD chose to take advantage of a new SoCalGas' rate class called the Core Electric Generating Rate. This new rate offers an affordable option for SoCalGas' commercial customers who require unrestricted services for electric generating equipment.

For more information on power generation with natural gas, please click HERE.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, clean and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million customers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California, where more than 90 percent of residents use natural gas for heating, hot water, cooking, drying clothes or other uses. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines also plays a key role in providing electricity to Californians— about 45 percent of electric power generated in the state comes from gas-fired power plants.

SoCalGas' vision is to be the cleanest gas utility in North America, delivering affordable and increasingly renewable energy to its customers. In support of that vision, SoCalGas is committed to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. By developing renewable gas from our state's abundant organic waste streams, we can help to meet our climate goals sooner, while diversifying our carbon-free energy sources, improving energy resilience and reliability, while also creating additional renewable fuel and jobs for our communities. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for our customers. From 2014 through 2018, the company invested nearly $6.5 billion to upgrade and modernize its pipeline system to enhance safety and reliability. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

About Yorba Linda Water District

A "District of Distinction" for its commitment to good governance, ethics, and sound operating practices, Yorba Linda Water District serves the residents of Yorba Linda and portions of Placentia, Brea, Anaheim, and unincorporated areas of Orange County. Governed by a five-member publicly elected Board of Directors, YLWD's mission is to provide reliable water and sewer services and to protect public health and the environment with financial integrity and superior public service. It accomplishes this by embracing proven technologies, improving customer satisfaction, providing efficient and responsive operations, and ensuring reliable infrastructure.

About Southern California Gas Co.: Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has been delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to its customers for more than 145 years. It is the nation&#39;s largest natural gas distribution utility, providing service to 21.6 million consumers connected through 5.9 million meters in more than 500 communities. The company&#39;s service territory encompasses approximately 20,000 square miles throughout central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. SoCalGas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra Energy (SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.
