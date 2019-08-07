Some Yorbeau Resources (TSE:YRB) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 75% Share Price Drop

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Imagine if you held Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSE:YRB) for half a decade as the share price tanked 75%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 25% in the last year. On top of that, the share price is down 14% in the last week.

Yorbeau Resources recorded just CA$103,373 in revenue over the last twelve months, which isn't really enough for us to consider it to have a proven product. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, investors may be hoping that Yorbeau Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Yorbeau Resources investors might realise.

Yorbeau Resources had liabilities exceeding cash by CA$12,574 when it last reported in March 2019, according to our data. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But with the share price diving 24% per year, over 5 years, it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can see in the image below, how Yorbeau Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). You can see in the image below, how Yorbeau Resources's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values).

TSX:YRB Historical Debt, August 7th 2019 More

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. It costs nothing but a moment of your time to see if we are picking up on any insider selling.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.3% in the twelve months, Yorbeau Resources shareholders did even worse, losing 25%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 24% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Before spending more time on Yorbeau Resources it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

