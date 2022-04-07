New York’s $220 Billion Election-Year Budget Is Stuffed With Tax Breaks

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders on Thursday struck a $220 billion budget deal that promises a little less pain at the pump, help for working parents, and new tax breaks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Buoyed by more than $26 billion in pandemic recovery money and higher-than-anticipated tax collections, the Democratic leaders agreed to forgo $162 million in revenue by accelerating a scheduled reduction in personal income tax rates.

They also decided on a $2.2 billion homeowner tax rebate; a six-month suspension of the state’s fuel tax; and $287 million in child tax credits. In addition, the deal calls for letting cannabis operations qualify for tax deductions.

State spending would grow by more than 3% over the prior year under the budget deal, which combines money decisions with policy changes such as drinks to go, allowing New York City-area casinos and letting judges require cash bail under more circumstances.

“It is worth the time to get this right for New Yorkers,” Hochul said Thursday afternoon as she announced a “conceptual agreement” on the spending plan. “This budget will put more money back into people’s pockets.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.