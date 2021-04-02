New York AG gathers personal finance records from Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
Letitia James Trump organization investigation
(L) New York Attorney General Letitia James in August 2020. (R) Former President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump on January 20, 2021 Brendan McDermid/Leah Millis/Reuters

  • New York State Attorney General Letitia James has secured personal financial records from Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg.

  • The Washington Post reported that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has also started reviewing the records.

  • Both offices are separately pursuing investigations against the Trump Organization.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has started reviewing personal financial records of Trump Organization Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, according to The Washington Post.

The report comes a day after New York prosecutors subpoenaed Weisselberg for his and his family's financial records. The Trump Organization is facing two separate investigations related to financial wrongdoings, one from Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, as well as another from State AG Letitia James.

Weisselberg has been known for decades to be the most powerful person in the Trump Organization beyond Trump himself.

Allen Weiselberg's former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg previously told Insider that in November 2020, James' staff seized seven boxes of financial data from her, including information about joint accounts she used to hold with Barry, Allen's son.

Barry Weisselberg was a Trump employee, and he and Jennifer had lived in two Trump apartments, free of rent.

According to The Post, Duncan Levin, Jennifer Weisselberg's attorney, confirmed that James's office had attained financial records from his client.

After Barry and Jennifer's divorce in November, James' office sought the financial records, eventually leading back to Allen Weisselberg, according to the report.

Read the original article on Business Insider

