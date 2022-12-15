New York AG James, Ex-Chief of Staff Sued Over Sexual Assault Claim

1
Patricia Hurtado and Erik Larson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James and her former chief of staff Ibrahim Khan were sued by a former female staffer who claims Khan sexually assaulted her during a 2021 fundraiser.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Sofia Quintanar, James’s former deputy press secretary, claims Khan forcibly kissed her at a political fundraiser in November 2021, where James was slated to give a speech. Quintanar, who was no longer employed by James at the time of the alleged assault, filed her complaint Thursday in state court in Manhattan.

Quintanar sued under a New York law that allows victims of sexual abuse to seek monetary damages no matter how long ago the alleged acts occurred. So, even though there is a one-year statute of limitations on assault claims, because Khan is accused of a sexual offense New York’s Adult Survivors Act allows the suit to be filed. Alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, former President Donald Trump and billionaire Leon Black have also used the law to file lawsuits.

The Attorney General’s Office went to great lengths to protect Khan, deflecting press reports by calling the truthful allegations against him rumors and misleading reporters as to the reasons for his absence, Quintanar claimed.

“We took the allegations brought to our office seriously and engaged in decisive, prompt, and appropriate action,” James’s office said in a statement. Khan didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Quintanar and Khan, her former boss in James’s office, were both at the fundraiser when he had asked to speak to her alone, according to the lawsuit. When he kissed her, Khan “shoved his tongue down her throat,” according to the complaint.

While she alleges she “feared that Khan could end her career in politics and government” Quintanar said she later applied for a job on James’s re-election campaign, saying she put aside her concerns about Khan to get the job.

Nevertheless, Khan “personally interfered” with her application, eventually “killing” her job prospects to return to work with James, according to the complaint.

Quintanar later spoke to officials in James’s office about the alleged assault and claims she later learned Khan was allowed to “resign” from his position and “hide his unlawful conduct.”

Quintanar is seeking unspecified damages for her physical injuries, mental anguish and emotional distress as well as punitive damages.

She claims James is liable for the negligent hiring and supervising of Khan as well as continuing to employ him after learning that at least one other former staffer for James were also allegedly sexually assaulted by him. She sued Khan for assault and sexual battery.

“With the filing of this complaint, I hope to increase the visibility and strength of women of color having a voice in the #MeToo movement,” Quintanar said in a statement. “We are less likely to come forward in these situations because those in positions of power have historically thought less of us.”

(Updates with damages. An earlier version of this story corrected spelling of Khan)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Pressed on Warehouse-Rebuilding Plan After Deadly 2021 Tornado

    (Bloomberg) -- Three US lawmakers questioned Amazon.com Inc.’s plans for rebuilding an Illinois warehouse that collapsed in a tornado last year, killing six workers and prompting an investigation by workplace safety regulators. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapTh

  • Sudanese woman jailed for kissing man

    She was initially sentenced to death by stoning for adultery, prompting an international outcry.

  • Japan Highlights China Challenge in Tougher Security Policy

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan described China as an “unprecedented strategic challenge” in a new national security policy that sets the long-pacifist nation on course for its biggest increase in defense spending since the end of World War II.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets W

  • Tom Brady pushed crypto to his fans. This lawyer wants him to pay up.

    When Michael Livieratos saw quarterback Tom Brady in a commercial for the cryptocurrency trading platform FTX, he knew exactly where he wanted to put his $30,000 crypto investment. "As a New England Patriots fan my entire life, you can imagine the influence that Tom Brady would have," said Livieratos, a 56-year-old legal clerk who lives in Connecticut. He soon moved nearly all his money from another crypto exchange to FTX.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesti

  • Eva Kaili's partner confesses role in European Parliament corruption case - sources

    Francesco Giorgi, the partner of ousted European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, has confessed his role in a Qatar graft scandal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The confession to Belgian investigators was first reported by the Belgian newspaper Le Soir and the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. Giorgi's confession to taking bribes from Qatar to influence European Parliament decisions on Qatar had made "a significant contribution" to the probe underway by Belgian investigating magistrates, one of the sources said.

  • Giuliani should be disciplined over 2020 election case, ethics panel says

    (Reuters) -Rudy Giuliani violated at least one attorney ethics rule in his work on a failed lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results on behalf of then-U.S. President Donald Trump and should be disciplined, a District of Columbia attorney ethics committee said Thursday. The committee of the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility will recommend a specific penalty later for Giuliani, who faces accusations that he breached ethics rules against bringing frivolous lawsuits and harming the administration of justice. Hamilton "Phil" Fox of the D.C. Office of Disciplinary Counsel told the panel on Thursday that Giuliani should be disbarred, saying he tried to "ignore the will of the voters" and undermine the U.S. Constitution.

  • FTX ‘Hard Coded’ Secret Trading Advantages for SBF’s Hedge Fund, Officials Allege

    The relationship between FTX and Alameda presented a bigger risk than previously reported, according to a new government complaint.

  • MLW Moving Forward With WWE Lawsuit, Conference Set For 2023

    MLW is moving forward with its lawsuit against WWE. MLW […]

  • Texas federal court stays termination of 'Remain in Mexico' policy

    President's Biden's attempt to terminate the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy was shot down by a U.S. District Court judge this week.

  • Twitter must notify laid-off workers of pending lawsuit, judge rules

    Twitter Inc must notify the thousands of workers who were laid off after its acquisition by Elon Musk of a proposed class action accusing the company of failing to give adequate notice before terminating them, a San Francisco federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge James Donato in a three-page order on Wednesday said that before asking workers to sign severance agreements waiving their ability to sue the company, Twitter must give them "a succinct and plainly worded notice" of the lawsuit filed last month. Twitter laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November in a cost-cutting measure by Musk, the world's richest person, and hundreds more subsequently resigned.

  • SEC charges 8 influencers in securities fraud scheme

    STORY: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Wednesday that eight social media influencers have been charged in a so-called "pump and dump" scheme, alleging they reaped about $114 million by using Twitter and Discord to hype certain stocks to their followers with the intent of dumping them once their prices had risen.The individuals charged in the fraud scheme were Texas residents Edward Constantinescu, Perry Matlock, John Rybarczyk and Dan Knight, along with California residents Gary Deel and Tom Cooperman, Stefan Hrvatin of Miami and Mitchell Hennessey of Hoboken, New Jersey. The eight men allegedly purported to be successful traders on the social media platforms and then used the websites and a podcast to manipulate stocks, according to prosecutors and the SEC.Constantinescu, who uses the Twitter handle @MrZachMorris, had posted antagonizing photos and messages referencing the SEC.Matlock, whose Twitter account has been suspended, pleaded not guilty following his arrest on Tuesday, according to a court filing. His attorney did not respond immediately to a request for comment.The others either could not immediately be reached or did not respond to requests for comment.

  • $698M deal to end Monsanto PCB pollution lawsuit in Oregon

    Bayer, the German pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, will pay Oregon $698 million to end a lawsuit over PCB pollution associated with products made by Monsanto, the agriculture giant it now owns, the state's attorney general announced Thursday. The move makes Oregon the latest U.S. state to receive millions of dollars in damages from the company for pollution allegedly caused by the chemicals. It's the largest environmental damage recovery in Oregon's history and “magnitudes larger” than any other state settlement over PCB contamination by Monsanto, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said.

  • U.S. authorities charge 8 social media influencers in securities fraud scheme

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. prosecutors on Wednesday said they have charged eight individuals in a securities fraud scheme, alleging they reaped about $114 million from by using Twitter and Discord to manipulate stocks. The eight men allegedly purported to be successful traders on the social media platforms and then engaged in a so-called "pump and dump" scheme by hyping particular stocks to their followers with the intent to dump them once prices had risen, according to prosecutors in the Southern District of Texas.

  • Shark Tank Kevin O'Leary Says Rival Binance "Put FTX Out of Business"

    The overnight implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire remains an enigma for business and political circles still trying to figure out what happened. What were the causes that led to the bankruptcy in a few days of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, which was valued at $32 billion in February is the question the crypto space and regulators have been asking. U.S. regulators on December 13 announced a series of civil and criminal charges against Bankman-Fried, including allegations of fraud to mislead FTX customers and investors.

  • Tesla Calls Broken Autopilot Promises "Failure," Not "Fraud"

    The company's lawyers say public aspirations and fraudulent promises aren't the same thing.

  • Tech groups ask Supreme Court to weigh in on Texas social media law

    Two tech industry groups asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to weigh in on a Texas law that would limit major social media companies’ ability to moderate content on their platforms. The Computer and Communications Association (CCIA) and NetChoice petitioned the Supreme Court to review the case over Texas House Bill 20, which seeks…

  • Crypto Bank Silvergate Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over FTX, Alameda Dealings

    Silvergate is liable for its role in “furthering FTX’s investment fraud” and breaches of fiduciary duty, alleges a new class action suit.

  • VA employee in Texas sues over abortion policy change

    A health care employee within the Department of Veterans Affairs on Wednesday sued the department over its recently altered abortion policy, alleging it violates state law and her religious beliefs. The lawsuit is the first legal challenge to the new VA policy, announced Sept. 9, which offers abortion services to veterans and eligible dependents in…

  • Monsanto ends Oregon PCB pollution lawsuit with $698M deal

    Bayer has reached a $698 million deal with the state of Oregon ending a lawsuit over PCB pollution, larger than any other state settlement over PCB contamination.

  • Former aide sues NY AG Letitia James, ex chief of staff over suspected cover-up of alleged sexual assault

    A former aide for New York Attorney General Letitia James is accusing her of covering up sexual misconduct by her former chief of staff