New York AG Letitia James delivers over $640,000 to nonprofits fighting breast cancer

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Letitia James
    American lawyer and politician

New York Attorney General Letitia James has delivered more than $640,000 to five nonprofit organizations working to fight breast cancer.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories