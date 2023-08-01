New York AG’s office says Trump case ‘ready for trial’

The New York attorney general’s office said it was “ready for trial” in the case against former President Trump, two of his children and The Trump Organization that alleged they engaged in widespread fraud.

“The case is ready for trial,” Kevin Wallace, senior enforcement counsel for the office, wrote in a filing Monday.

Attorney General Letitia James (D) filed the lawsuit in September 2022 against the former president, his corporation, and three of his children — Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. A New York appeals court dismissed charges against Ivanka Trump.

In the lawsuit, James alleged that the defendants, over a number of years, manipulated property values to obtain investments and loan benefits.

The lawsuit seeks $250 million in financial penalties and asks the court to ban the Trumps from serving as officers or directors in any corporation registered or licensed in New York, effectively preventing them from operating their business in New York.

The lawsuit also asks the court to prohibit the former president and his business from acquiring New York real estate and from applying for loans from a New York institution for five years.

The Trumps have all repeatedly denied claims of wrongdoing and accused James of operating a politically motivated crusade against him. Trump’s team has repeatedly tried to dismiss the case.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.