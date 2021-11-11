New York AG releases transcripts from Cuomo harassment investigation

The New York attorney general on Wednesday released hundreds of pages of transcripts from the investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct by former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The former governor stepped down in August after the investigation found he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Throughout an 11-hour deposition, Cuomo was often combative with investigators and repeatedly denied inappropriate behavior.

The 515-page report was released by state Attorney General Letitia James, who launched the investigation that found Cuomo groped, kissed and made sexually suggestive comments to 11 women.

Former Cuomo aide Brittany Commisso, who claims the then-governor groped her in the executive mansion, sat down with CBS News for an exclusive interview in August.

"He put his hand up my blouse and cupped my breast over my bra," Commisso said.

But Cuomo told investigators that never happened, saying, "It would be an act of insanity to touch a woman's breast and make myself vulnerable to a woman for such an accusation."

The incident prompted a separate investigation by the Albany County Sheriff and led to the filing of a misdemeanor complaint of forcible touching last month.

"Let me be clear, that never happened," Cuomo said in August of the alleged groping.

When asked if he's ever kissed any staff member on the lips, Cuomo replied, "I kiss on the cheek. There may be an occasion where a staff member kissed me on the lips, but I kiss on the cheek as a rule."

Another alleged incident involved an unnamed female state trooper on Cuomo's security detail. She claims she was harassed and inappropriately touched.

"I felt like, completely violated, because to me, like, that's between my chest and my privates," she told investigators.

A spokesperson for Cuomo said the transcripts raise even more questions, and again called the original report "politically motivated."

Cuomo ended his 11 hours of questioning by telling the investigator, "I would like to say it was a pleasure. But I'm under oath."

