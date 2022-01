New York AG says her office has evidence Trump's company lied to tax officials, banks

Storyful

A southern night monkey living at a Bolivian animal refuge was left perplexed after it saw its own reflection in the screen of a volunteer’s phone.Footage captured by Natalia Cara de Medeiros and posted to YouTube shows the monkey repeatedly moving toward the screen for a closer look.In a description below the footage, de Medeiros explained that the monkey was a victim of animal trafficking before it was rescued and brought to La Senda Verde animal refuge in Yolosa, Bolivia.The combination of the illegal wildlife trade — which is estimated to be a “multibillion-dollar business” by the US Fish and Wildlife Service — as well as deforestation and fires results in what de Medeiros described as “an enormous amount of animals in need of rescuing” in the region.“Do not support the pet trade,” she added. “Animals should be free.” Credit: Natalia Cara de Medeiros via Storyful