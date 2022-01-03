New York AG subpoenas Ivanka Trump, Don Jr. in fraud inquiry into family business

New York Attorney General Letitia James has issued subpoenas to Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as part of an ongoing fraud inquiry examining the operations of former President Donald Trump's namesake real estate business.

The action was disclosed in court documents filed Monday in connection with the civil investigation focusing on whether the Trump Organization claimed false property valuations in its dealings with lenders and taxing authorities.

A lawyer for the Trump children declined comment Monday.

The move comes as the attorney general also is seeking the testimony of the former president.

“Attorney General James is seeking interviews under oath of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump," a James spokesperson said Monday. "Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law.”

The civil investigation has been running parallel to a criminal inquiry led by both James and the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Allen Weisselberg stands between President-elect Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York on Jan. 11, 2017.

So far, the joint investigation has resulted in criminal tax evasion charges against Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's longtime chief financial officer.

Last year, state prosecutors alleged that the Trump Organization and Weisselberg participated in an "off the books'' compensation operation that funded luxury car leases, family members' tuition payments and apartment rent starting in 2005 and running through this year.

James first launched her investigation after former Trump attorney Michael Cohen told federal lawmakers in 2019 that Donald Trump regularly inflated the value of his properties and his net worth to get better insurance and loan rates.

New York Attorney General Letitia James addresses a news conference at her office, in New York. In an agreement disclosed late Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in a filing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., more than a dozen states have dropped their objections to OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma's reorganization plan, edging the company closer to resolving its bankruptcy case.

In May, the attorney general announced that her office was joining forces with the Manhattan district attorney.

Donald Trump waits with daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr. before speaking at a news conference on Jan. 11, 2017, in New York.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump children subpoenaed in NY fraud probe