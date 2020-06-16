New York again reports lowest number of coronavirus deaths since outbreak started

People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York on Tuesday again reported its lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths since the start of the outbreak, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters in Albany on Tuesday.

The state saw 1,538 hospitalizations and 25 deaths over the last 24 hours and reached a three-day average death rate of 24, a new low, Cuomo said.

"That is something to celebrate ... we went up the mountain and came down the mountain," he said of the downward trends of hospitalizations and deaths.

The state of New York has done more than 3 million tests, more than any other state in the United States and more than any other country per capita, he said.

As a result, Cuomo said hospitals can begin to accept visitors at their discretion if they follow state guidelines pertaining to personal protective equipment and capacity limits.

New York City and the state have been the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. The state has seen more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, accounting for about a fifth of all U.S. deaths.





(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)