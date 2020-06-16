New York again reports lowest number of coronavirus deaths since outbreak started

Jonathan Allen
People drink outside a bar during the reopening phase following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York on Tuesday again reported its lowest number of coronavirus hospitalizations and deaths since the start of the outbreak, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters in Albany on Tuesday.

The state saw 1,538 hospitalizations and 25 deaths over the last 24 hours and reached a three-day average death rate of 24, a new low, Cuomo said.

"That is something to celebrate ... we went up the mountain and came down the mountain," he said of the downward trends of hospitalizations and deaths.

The state of New York has done more than 3 million tests, more than any other state in the United States and more than any other country per capita, he said.

As a result, Cuomo said hospitals can begin to accept visitors at their discretion if they follow state guidelines pertaining to personal protective equipment and capacity limits.

New York City and the state have been the epicenter of the pandemic in the United States. The state has seen more than 30,000 coronavirus deaths, accounting for about a fifth of all U.S. deaths.


(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

  • Coronavirus warnings ratchet up in Tulsa ahead of Trump rally as cases surge
    Yahoo News

    Coronavirus warnings ratchet up in Tulsa ahead of Trump rally as cases surge

    The leading newspaper in eastern Oklahoma and the health director of Tulsa urged President Trump to postpone a scheduled campaign kickoff Saturday in a 19,000-seat arena in that city of 400,000 — his first in-person rally since the pandemic shutdown began in March. We don't know why he chose Tulsa, but we can't see any way that his visit will be good for the city,” the Tulsa World wrote in a Monday morning editorial. Tulsa is still dealing with the challenges created by a pandemic.

  • American convicted of spying in Russia, gets 16 years
    Associated Press

    American convicted of spying in Russia, gets 16 years

    A Russian court convicted an American corporate security executive Monday of espionage and sentenced him to 16 years in prison after a closed trial that the U.S. denounced as a “mockery of justice,” and it angrily said his treatment in jail was “appalling.” Paul Whelan, a former Marine from Novi, Michigan, has insisted he was innocent, saying he was set up when he was arrested in Moscow in December 2018 while he was visiting Russia to attend a friend's wedding. ”We have serious concerns that Mr. Whelan was deprived of the fair trial guarantees that Russia is required to provide him in accordance with its international human rights obligations,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

  • Doctors "don't understand" COVID symptoms that linger for months
    CBS News

    Doctors "don't understand" COVID symptoms that linger for months

    Doctors "don't understand" why some formerly healthy people can have coronavirus symptoms that linger for many weeks or even months, emergency care physician Dr. Ron Elfenbein tells CBS News. While most people with mild cases of COVID-19 recover in about two weeks, according to the World Health Organization, some who refer to themselves as "long-haulers" suffer debilitating symptoms for much longer, even after initially improving. A recent Dutch study looked at about 1,600 people who reported coronavirus symptoms, 91% of whom were never hospitalized, and found that a vast majority said they continued to suffer health problems like extreme fatigue or shortness of breath nearly three months later.

  • Police killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta ruled a homicide
    NBC News

    Police killing of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta ruled a homicide

    Authorities in Georgia ruled Sunday that the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks outside an Atlanta Wendy's was a homicide. Brooks, 27, died after he was shot twice in the back on Friday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office said in a statement. Brooks was shot after a confrontation with two Atlanta police officers in the parking lot.

  • U.S. Supreme Court turns away 10 gun rights cases
    Reuters

    U.S. Supreme Court turns away 10 gun rights cases

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a series of cases seeking to expand gun rights, showing that even with its conservative majority it remains hesitant about wading into the contentious issue. The court rejected 10 different appeals that had piled up in recent months challenging whether various firearms restrictions violated the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment right to bear arms. Two conservative justices, Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh, said they would have heard one of the cases, a dispute from New Jersey over that state's concealed-carry gun permits.

  • Indian embassy staff arrested over 'hit-and-run' in Islamabad
    BBC

    Indian embassy staff arrested over 'hit-and-run' in Islamabad

    Pakistan arrested two Indian High Commission employees in Islamabad over an alleged hit-and-run, in which a man was reportedly critically injured. India summoned Pakistan's envoy in Delhi in protest at the arrests. Earlier, officials in India said the two members of High Commission staff - named by Islamabad police as Silvades Paul, a driver, and security officer Dawamu Brahamu - had gone missing in Pakistan.

  • De Blasio Tells Covid Contract Tracers Not to Ask Positive Cases If They’ve Attended BLM Protests
    National Review

    De Blasio Tells Covid Contract Tracers Not to Ask Positive Cases If They’ve Attended BLM Protests

    New York City's coronavirus contact-tracing force are not asking those who test positive for COVID-19 whether they recently attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration, a city spokesperson confirmed. “No person will be asked proactively if they attended a protest,” Avery Cohen, a spokesperson for de Blasio, told THE CITY about the directive. De Blasio, who announced his program last month to hire 1,000 “contact tracers,” has promised to reveal Monday how many city residents have been questioned so far.

  • Making it illegal for an adult to store a gun in a place where a child might access it could result in nearly 2,500 fewer gun deaths a year in the US, new research shows
    Business Insider

    Making it illegal for an adult to store a gun in a place where a child might access it could result in nearly 2,500 fewer gun deaths a year in the US, new research shows

    According to a study published Monday, stricter laws regulating firearm storage can reduce US gun deaths by 6% — resulting in nearly 2,500 fewer deaths per year. These laws, called child access protection (CAP) laws, make it illegal for an adult to store a gun, or ammunition, in a place that makes it easy for a child to access and fire it. The study authors also found that right-to-carry (RTC) laws, which make it easy to carry concealed firearms, and stand your ground (SYG) laws, which limit legal liability of people who use guns in self-defense, were each associated with a 3% annual increase in gun deaths.

  • Badly-hit India will only hit virus peak in November, experts warn, as train carriages become wards
    The Telegraph

    Badly-hit India will only hit virus peak in November, experts warn, as train carriages become wards

    India will not reach its coronavirus peak until mid-November, according to researchers from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as an overwhelmed Delhi plans to convert train carriages into isolation wards to cope with a surge in infections and a new lockdown looms for the badly-hit city of Chennai. Last week, some public hospitals in Delhi hospitals were unable to admit coronavirus-positive patients  as they had already run out of beds, despite fewer than 40,000 cases being recorded. India's capital only has 9,816 dedicated beds for coronavirus patients but its deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia  has warned 500,000 people will be infected by July 31.

  • 'Some day you're going to regret this': CNN anchor clashes with Trump campaign lawyer over 'fake news' attacks
    The Independent

    'Some day you're going to regret this': CNN anchor clashes with Trump campaign lawyer over 'fake news' attacks

    CNN anchor Brian Stelter and senior Trump campaign legal advisor Jenna Ellis traded barbs during a segment on Sunday where Mr Stelter predicted the president's advisers would one day look back with regret on their strategy to attack the integrity of traditional media outlets. When Ms Ellis derided the "fake news media" as "peddlers of false information," Mr Stelter interrupted her with a plea to her future self not to use such terms. "You understand that, like, some day you're going to regret this, right?

  • 18 of America’s Best Historic Homes to Visit
    Architectural Digest

    18 of America’s Best Historic Homes to Visit

    From Thomas Jefferson's Monticello estate in Virginia to artist Frederic Edwin Church's home in the Hudson River Valley, these structures are as beautiful as they are significant in U.S. history Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Baby, I don't want that to be you': Rayshard Brooks' wife feared for his safety
    USA TODAY

    'Baby, I don't want that to be you': Rayshard Brooks' wife feared for his safety

    GBI Director Vic Reynolds said Brooks grabbed a Taser from one officer and appeared to point it at the officer as he fled. The officer fired three shots. Medical examiner: Two gunshot wounds to the back Latest news: Atlanta officer fired, video released in shooting of Rayshard Brooks: 'It's got to be the culture' Family members remembered Brooks as a loving father of three daughters, ages 8, 2 and 1, and a 13-year-old stepson.

  • Hong Kong leader urges people not to 'demonize' security law
    Associated Press

    Hong Kong leader urges people not to 'demonize' security law

    Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Tuesday that she hopes opponents of a new national security law being imposed by China do not “demonize and stigmatize” the legislation because doing so would mean pitting themselves against residents of the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. “The people of Hong Kong want to see stability again, they want a safe environment where they can work and live,” Lam told reporters. China's ceremonial parliament in May approved the decision to enact a national security law in Hong Kong, aimed at curbing subversive, secessionist, terrorist and foreign intervention activities in the city following months of anti-government protests last year.

  • Reuters

    Israel approves remdesivir drug for COVID-19 treatment

    Israel approved on Tuesday the use of Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 infection. Remdesivir is the first drug shown to be effective against the novel coronavirus in human trials, with South Korea, Japan, India, the United States and Singapore having already approved it for emergency use. In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said his cabinet agreed to the health minister's request to accept Gilead's donation of remdesivir and that it would be used to treat moderately and critically ill patients.

  • China warns "very high" risk of new Beijing COVID cluster spreading
    CBS News

    China warns "very high" risk of new Beijing COVID cluster spreading

    Officials in China's capital city reported 36 new, locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The update brought the total number of new cases to 79 since last Thursday, when the disease reappeared after almost two coronavirus-free months in Beijing. The World Health Organization said the number of cases in Beijing had risen to 100 over the course of the day, including likely to be reported Tuesday morning by the Chinese government.

  • Woman apologizes after criticism for confronting homeowner
    Yahoo News Video

    Woman apologizes after criticism for confronting homeowner

    The CEO of a cosmetics company has issued an apology after a video went viral showing her and her husband confronting a man and threatening to call police because he wrote “Black Lives Matter” in chalk on his San Francisco property.

  • Mars: Green glow detected on the Red Planet
    BBC

    Mars: Green glow detected on the Red Planet

    Scientists have identified a green light in the atmosphere of Mars. The glow comes from oxygen atoms when they're excited by sunlight. The phenomenon has long been predicted to occur on other planets, but the Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) - a joint European-Russian satellite at Mars - is the first to make the observation beyond Earth.

  • A picture and its story: Black personal trainer carries suspected far-right protester to safety
    NBC News

    A picture and its story: Black personal trainer carries suspected far-right protester to safety

    Reuters photographer Dylan Martinez heard the words ring out during chaotic scenes in London on Saturday, when mostly peaceful anti-racist demonstrations turned into violent scuffles with counter-protesters in the area. The picture he took has gone viral on social media and featured in news bulletins, capturing a moment of high drama that jars with the broader narrative of anti-racist and far-right protesters fighting each other. "I saw a skirmish and someone falling to the ground," Martinez recalled of the moment near Waterloo Bridge, in central London, as he covered anti-racism protests that have flared up in the city.

  • Trump news – live: President hails post-lockdown US retail boom as Mike Pence insists campaign has ‘right’ to hold rally despite coronavirus fears
    The Independent

    Trump news – live: President hails post-lockdown US retail boom as Mike Pence insists campaign has ‘right’ to hold rally despite coronavirus fears

    Donald Trump has hailed a 17.7 per cent rise in retail sales in the US for May as the states moved to reopen following the national shutdown in response to the coronavirus pandemic, despite ongoing concerns that having done so prematurely risks inspiring a second wave of the deadly virus, which has already claimed 117,000 American lives. Vice president Mike Pence has been moving to dispel concerns about the further spread of Covid-19 at Trump's upcoming return to the campaign trail in Tulsa, Oklahoma, insisting the president has a “right” to gather his supporters a day after falsely claiming the state had successfully “flattened the curve” of infections.

  • Vigilantes threaten to re-take Seattle's autonomous zone from activists
    The Telegraph

    Vigilantes threaten to re-take Seattle's autonomous zone from activists

    Vigilante groups have threatened to "re-take" the independent zone in Seattle where protesters have set up barricades to keep police out. Over a thousand people have responded to a Facebook event to attack the so-called Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, which they say is "illegally occupying public property and terrorising small businesses". The zone, established on Monday, covers a six-block area of the city surrounding the abandoned East Precinct police station.

  • Supreme Court won't consider limiting police immunity from civil lawsuits
    USA TODAY

    Supreme Court won't consider limiting police immunity from civil lawsuits

    WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court refused Monday to reconsider the legal immunity from lawsuits generally given to police and other public officials accused of misconduct. The justices' decision not to hear a case on qualified immunity in their next term, which begins in October, follows the death last month of George Floyd, an African American man, in Minneapolis while in police custody. His killing led to days of unrestas well as peaceful protests across the U.S. and a renewed national debate about racism and police brutality.

  • UK's leader creates anti-racism panel; critics want more
    Associated Press

    UK's leader creates anti-racism panel; critics want more

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he will establish a commission to look at racial equality in the U.K., a move that comes after two weeks of protests spurred by the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Opponents accused the Conservative government of opting for talk rather than action. Writing in Monday's Daily Telegraph newspaper, Johnson said the body would look at “all aspects of inequality — in employment, in health outcomes, in academic and all other walks of life.

  • Thai PM warns against criticism of the monarchy
    Reuters

    Thai PM warns against criticism of the monarchy

    Thailand's prime minister on Monday warned political activists not to criticize the monarchy, saying doing so could damage their job prospects even though the king had asked him not to make prosecutions under a law protecting the royal family. Insulting the monarchy is a crime under Article 112 of Thailand's criminal code, punishable by up to 15 years in prison. The suspected kidnapping of a Thai democracy activist in Cambodia this month ignited small protests by university students, with some questioning in online comments the "lese majeste" law.

  • NYPD disbanding anti-crime unit, another officer disciplined
    WABC – NY

    NYPD disbanding anti-crime unit, another officer disciplined

    The NYPD announced Monday it is eliminating its anti-crime unit, a group of plainclothes officers who blend in to fight crime but have caused tension in relations with the communities.

  • China's enormous response to a localized coronavirus outbreak at a market shows it's taking COVID-19 far more seriously than the rest of the world
    Business Insider

    China's enormous response to a localized coronavirus outbreak at a market shows it's taking COVID-19 far more seriously than the rest of the world

    Beijing entered "wartime emergency mode" this weekend to contain a new coronavirus outbreak at a market after going weeks without new cases. The all-encompassing response shows China is still taking the virus seriously. It contrasts with the current attitudes of authorities in other countries, which are reopening and think the worst of the pandemic is behind them.