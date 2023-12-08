New York announces completion of bridge projects in Herkimer, Madison Counties

Three bridge replacement projects in Central New York - including two projects in Herkimer and Madison Counties - were recently completed, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in a statement.

The projects cost $18.6 million and included safety upgrades and increased vertical clearance for new structures added to 1-90.

"Infrastructure improvement projects enhance the quality of life, keep our roads safe, and improve the driving experience for motorists and the commercial industry," Hochul said in the statement.

In July, Governor Hochul announced more than $516 million for 216 projects under the BRIDGE NY program. The $18.6 million investment for three bridge replacement projects on the thruway in Central New York was part of a larger goal, she said.

About the projects

The project included Millers Grove Road Bridge in Herkimer County, North Main Street Bridge in Madison County and Interchange 35 in Syracuse.

The $5.9 million bridge replacement project in Herkimer County was completed in November on time and within its budget. Bette & Cring LLC of Latham, was the contractor for the project.

The original Millers Grove Road Bridge was built in 1952. Nearly 23,000 motorists use the bridge every day.

The reconstruction project included full depth reconstruction with a profile adjustment of Millers Grove Road beneath I-90 to raise the vertical clearance from 14’3” to 14' 6” as well as wider horizontal clearance. New asphalt was also installed on I-90 in both directions on the approaches to the bridge.

Safety upgrades included new signage, reflective line striping for enhanced safety and the installation of new guardrail.

“This will provide a safer commute for all residents throughout the Mohawk Valley,” emphasized Schuyler Town Supervisor Anthony J. Lucenti in a statement.

The $4.6 million bridge replacement project over I-90 in Madison County was also completed on time and within its budget. Tioga Construction Company, Inc. of Herkimer, NY was the contractor for the project.

The original North Main Street Bridge was built in 1962. Approximately 1,00 motorists travel over the bridge daily. The vertical clearance was raised to 16’6'' from its current height of 14’3”. Additional safety upgrades included the addition of reflective line striping and the installation of new guardrail.

"It was a lengthy project with a large 5-mile detour, but it was well worth the wait," Canastota Mayor Rosanne Warner said, in the statement.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Central New York bridge replacement projects are complete