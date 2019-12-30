New York anti-Semitic stabbings: Family say alleged attacker was mentally ill

Grafton Thomas is accused of stabbing multiple people as they gathered to celebrate Hanukkah - FR171675 AP

A man accused of storming into a rabbi's home and stabbing five people as they celebrated Hanukkah in an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City was raised to embrace tolerance but has a history of mental illness, his family said.

"Grafton Thomas has a long history of mental illness and hospitalisations. He has no history of like violent acts and no convictions for any crime," his family said late on Sunday, in a statement issued by attorney Michael Sussman.

"He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home which embraced and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate groups."

"We believe the actions of which he is accused, if committed by him, tragically reflect profound mental illness," the statement said.

"Finally, we express our deepest concern and prayers for those injured physically and otherwise deeply affected by the events of Saturday night. ... We thank those who rendered medical attention to each of those injured."

Police tracked a fleeing suspect to Manhattan and made an arrest within two hours of the attack, on Saturday night in Monsey.

Thomas had blood all over his clothing and smelled of bleach but said "almost nothing" when officers stopped him, officials said.

Donald Trump condemned the "horrific" attack, saying in a tweet Sunday that "We must all come together to fight, confront, and eradicate the evil scourge of anti-Semitism."

The stabbings on the seventh night of Hanukkah left one person critically wounded, said Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York. The rabbi's son was also injured, he said.

Thomas, 37, was arraigned on Sunday and pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary. Bail was set at $5 million, and he remains in jail.

Thomas' criminal history includes an arrest for assaulting a police horse. A lawyer representing Thomas at the arraignment said he had no convictions.

The Greenwood Lake street where Thomas lived with his mother, about 20 miles from Monsey, was blocked with police tape on Sunday as FBI agents and police officers carried items from their home.

The FBI was seeking a warrant to obtain his online accounts and were scouring digital evidence, the official said.

The attack was the latest in a string of violence targeting Jews in the region, including a December 10 massacre at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey. Last month in Monsey, a man was stabbed while walking to a synagogue.