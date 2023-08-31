York architect accused of trafficking date rape drugs, meth

An architect who sits on a city board in York, South Carolina, is facing felony drug charges for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine and Gama Hydroxy Butryic, also known as the date rape drug.

According to jail records obtained by Channel 9 on Thursday, Gary Stewart is being charged with possession of methamphetamine, trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking Gama Hydroxy Butryic, two counts of possession with intent to deliver neat a park, playground or school, and possession of narcotics.

According to the city of York’s website, Stewart is a member of the Board of Architectural Review, which reviews new construction, demolitions, additions, and proposed signage.

Channel 9 has reached out to the city of York for comment on Stewart’s arrest.

