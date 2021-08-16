New York Assembly to release report on Cuomo investigation

By Jonathan Allen

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Lawmakers in the New York State Assembly will issue a report on their investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo after abandoning an impeachment effort in light of his resignation over complaints of sexual harassment, members said.

The Assembly's Judiciary Committee began an impeachment investigation in March after two women who worked for Cuomo went public with complaints of sexual harassment.

The state's attorney general released a damning report this month concluding that the Democratic governor had kissed, groped or made unwelcome sexual advances to at least 11 women, including aides and a state trooper. Cuomo said last Tuesday he would step down in two weeks, and lawmakers later said they would no longer seek to impeach and remove him.

However, the Judiciary Committee is continuing to review evidence amassed on sexual harassment as well as efforts by Cuomo's administration to withhold data showing the true extent of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and committee Chair Charles Lavine said in a joint statement.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; editing by Jonathan Oatis)