New York attorney general calls Cuomo resignation a 'step towards justice'

New York Attorney General Letitia James, who released the bombshell report finding Gov. Andrew Cuomo engaged in multiple instances of inappropriate sexual behavior, on Tuesday called the governor's resignation a "step towards justice."

After Cuomo stepped down from his role as the Empire State's leader on Tuesday, James praised the elevation of Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, saying her ascension to the governorship in 14 days "will help New York enter a new day."

"Today closes a sad chapter for all of New York, but it's an important step towards justice," James said in a statement.

ANDREW CUOMO RESIGNS AS NEW YORK GOVERNOR IN WAKE OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

"I thank Governor Cuomo for his contributions to our state. ... We must continue to build on the progress already made and improve the lives of New Yorkers in every corner of the state. I know our state is in good hands with Lieutenant Governor Hochul at the helm, and I look forward to continuing to work with her," she continued.

Debra Katz, an attorney representing Charlotte Bennett, one of the governor's most outspoken accusers, lauded Cuomo's resignation as a "testament to the growing power of women's voices."

"Today is a solemn day," she said in a statement. "One week after the Attorney General released a detailed report substantiating 11 women’s allegations of sexual harassment and sexual assault against Governor Cuomo, he had no choice but to resign."

"The Governor's decision ... underscores that sexual harassment is no longer acceptable — no matter what office the harasser holds," she added. "When Lindsey Boylan first publicly accused Governor Cuomo of sexually harassing her, the Governor’s well-oiled political machine worked overtime to discredit her. Our client, Charlotte Bennett, was not willing to sit idly by while the Governor smeared Lindsey in the press. She knew that Lindsey was telling the truth because the Governor also sexually harassed her."

James's report concluded the embattled governor sexually harassed a total of 11 women, repeatedly engaged "in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching," and created a culture of "retaliatory" behavior by “intend[ing] to discredit and disparage” some female aides and staffers who sought to report their experiences. When the report was first released by her office, she declined to pursue criminal charges against Cuomo, though she left the option open to local prosecutors and law enforcement.

District attorneys in Albany and Westchester counties have since announced they are initiating inquiries of a criminal nature into Cuomo, and one accuser, Brittany Commisso, has filed a criminal complaint herself.

A chorus of top Democrats called for or renewed demands for the governor to step down, including New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were also among several others who called for him to go.

The White House on Tuesday welcomed Cuomo's resignation. Biden was not given a heads-up from Cuomo before his announcement, nor does he plan to speak to him now, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

