What the New York attorney general lawsuit could mean for former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump, three of his children and some business executives are accused of fraud by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
Former President Donald Trump, three of his children and some business executives are accused of fraud by New York Attorney General Letitia James.
A proposed bill to allow the K-pop legends to skip two-three-four seems unlikely.
After Donald Trump won the 2016 election, his mega-rich pal Tom Barrack started formulating a plan with officials at the United Arab Emirates on how to influence U.S. policy — and was asked to provide information about who would be tapped for crucial Cabinet positions, federal prosecutors allege. “The defendants saw an opportunity, an opportunity to use Barrack’s unique access to Donald Trump ...
The 49ers are running short on healthy running backs. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Monday that third-round pick Ty Davis-Price is going to miss “a few weeks” after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Seahawks. Davis-Price ran 14 times for 33 yards while serving as a backup to Jeff Wilson in [more]
J.R. Majewski, a far-right Ohio House candidate with ties to QAnon, appears to have misled voters about his military service
New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) on Wednesday announced a civil lawsuit against former President Trump, the Trump Organization and three of his adult children, alleging over a decade of fraud. The attorney general’s lawsuit alleges that the former president’s company falsely inflated and deflated the value of assets in order to pay lower…
Donald Trump, three of his adult children and their family company were sued by New York state Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday following a civil investigation into the former U.S. president and his business practices. James accused Trump and the Trump Organization of fraudulently misstating the values of numerous properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits. The company manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the world.
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Donald Trump, his family business, and three of his adult children were sued on Wednesday by New York's attorney general, who accused them of overvaluing the former U.S. president's assets and net worth through a decade of lies to banks and insurers. Attorney General Letitia James filed her civil lawsuit in a New York state court in Manhattan, accusing the Trump Organization of "numerous acts of fraud and misrepresentation" in preparing financial statements from 2011 to 2021. She also said Trump, who has long used his net worth to burnish his image and fame as a successful businessman and politician, inflated his wealth by billions of dollars to help his company obtain favorable financial terms on transactions, including lower interest rates and cheaper insurance coverage.
STORY: Former U.S. President Donald Trump and his adult children were sued on Wednesday...for what New York state's attorney general called numerous acts of fraud...accusing the family of misstating the values of real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits.The move by Letitia James marks one of the biggest legal blows yet for the former president."The pattern of fraud and deception that was used by Mr Trump and the Trump organization for their own financial benefit is astounding." The former president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, as well as his daughter Ivanka Trump are also named as defendants in the suit.As well as the Trump Organization - a family company that manages hotels, golf courses and other real estate around the worldAt issue is how the company prepared Trump’s annual statements of financial condition over the decade ending in 2021.James says Trump inflated his net worth by billions."Claiming you have money that you do not have does not amount to the art of the deal. It’s the art of the steal." During the contentious three-year investigation, James said her office uncovered more than 200 examples of misleading asset valuations on nearly two dozen assets. In one case, she said the former president tried to make it look like his apartment in Trump Tower was nearly triple its actual square footage. "Tripling the size of the apartment for purposes of the valuation was intentional and deliberate: fraud. Not an honest mistake." James also said Trump valued his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida as high as $739 million by pretending it could be developed for residential use, when he knew there were restrictions. James said Mar-a-Lago should have been valued closer to $75 million."No one is above the law." James also wants Trump and his children permanently barred from running any companies in New York... and Trump and his organization banned from doing real estate deals for five years.In a social media post, the former Republican president called the lawsuit "another Witch Hunt" and launched a personal attack on James, who is a Democrat. Trump is considering running for president again in 2024.He's at the center of a number of probes, including a court-approved search of his Mar-a-Lago estate over handling of records, and a Georgia investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. He has also denied wrongdoing.This lawsuit was civil, meaning it did not involve criminal charges.Still, James says she’ll refer allegations of criminal wrongdoing to federal prosecutors and the Internal Revenue Service.
The "Late Show" host called out the Florida governor over his ugliest stunt yet.
KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty ImagesVladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West.“I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and the Ukrainian army as with the collective West,” Sergei Shoigu said in a televised speech, according to TASS.“At this point, we are really at war with the collective West, with NATO,” Shoigu added.Sh
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict would not have come to pass…
STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:39 Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has urged Russians not to consider Ukrainians their enemies amidst the partial mobilisation announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin for the war against Ukraine.
The GOP Wisconsin senator uttered what one critic called an "all-time Freudian slip" in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business.
Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty ImagesFormer President Donald Trump’s battle with the FBI over its search of Mar-a-Lago has moved from South Florida to New York City, where a court-appointed “special master” on Tuesday indicated he has a very simple test for whether he sides with the Department of Justice.The special master, Raymond J. Dearie, said Tuesday that if Trump’s lawyers don't officially counter whether the documents the former president took are classified, then Dearie will side with the D
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is fully on board with depositing disoriented migrants on Democratic rivals' doorsteps ahead of the midterms.
Alianza Americas, a migrant group suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for flights to Martha's Vineyard, received nearly $1.4 million from George Soros’ network.
"You have utterly failed," said Sen. Ron Johnson. "I mean, literally, you've utterly failed."
San Francisco Bay Area residents say California Gov. Gavin Newsom should run for president in 2024 if President Biden decides to not seek a re-election bid.
He tried to claim the $250 million civil suit was a “Democratic witch-hunt,” but he didn’t actually address any of its claims.
The special master Trump picked is asking the former president's lawyers to hand over details about all the files he claims he declassified.