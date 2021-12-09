New York Attorney General Letitia James ends run for governor

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New York Attorney General Letitia James suspended her campaign for governor on Thursday, saying she will run for reelection to her current position to “finish the job” amid numerous ongoing investigations.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories