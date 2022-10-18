New York Attorney General Seeks to Criminalize the Spread of Violent Videos

A man lays flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of a racist mass shooting in Buffalo, N.Y., May 17, 2022. (Mustafa Hussain/The New York Times)

New York’s leaders on Tuesday called for changes to federal and state law to punish those who make and spread videos of extreme violence in the wake of a racist massacre in Buffalo, New York, earlier this year.

The recommendations were made in a 49-page report released by the state’s attorney general, Letitia James. The report, requested by Gov. Kathy Hochul shortly after the attack, described how internet platforms influenced and aided the suspect accused of killing 10 people during the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket May 14, all of them Black.

The suspect had written that he planned to livestream the killings in order to spread the white supremacist ideology that motivated his massacre, and hoped to inspire others to follow suit with other racist attacks.

The report said that as many as 28 people had watched at least some portion of the attack as it was shown live on Twitch, the popular video streaming platform, on May 14.

“I just gotta go for it, right?” the suspect, Payton Gendron, said to his livestreaming audience when he got to the parking lot of the grocery store, according to the report. “It’s the end, right here, I’m going in.”

The report also found that Twitch stopped the livestream two minutes “after the first person was shot,” but that a version of the video that spread most widely online was uploaded by a single user in Washington state, who put the video on 4chan, an anonymous message board, on the night of the attack. Within days, the link had been posted and reposted thousands of times, the report said.

James, a Democrat, recommended that New York lawmakers introduce criminal penalties for creating images or videos of a murder — a measure that would be the first of its kind in the United States were lawmakers to take it up — and that those who shared such videos online be held liable for disseminating violent content.

“Online platforms should be held accountable for allowing hateful and dangerous content to spread on their platforms,” James said in a statement, noting the danger of insufficiently regulated online platforms, which she called “breeding grounds for white supremacy.”

At the same time, the attorney general’s report also acknowledged significant obstacles to holding such platforms accountable. Companies that host content online are broadly protected from liability, both by the First Amendment and by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which helps social networks and other websites avoid liability for posts shared on their platforms.

James recommended that Congress reform Section 230. The law is also at the heart of a case that the Supreme Court agreed to hear this month, which may change the way the measure has been broadly understood.

An avowed white supremacist, Gendron, now 19, had displayed signs of mental instability before the attack.

In June 2021, State Police had picked up Gendron, a senior, at his high school after he made a comment that he was mulling a murder-suicide after graduation. He was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, but soon released after convincing authorities that he had simply been joking, a ruse he later admitted to in his writings.

“It was not a joke,” he wrote. “I wrote that down because that’s what I was planning to do.”

Later that year, the suspect began to detail racist musings and plans for an attack on a day-by-day basis, in a diary he kept on the chat application Discord. While Discord has said it uses “advanced tooling” and “machine learning” to root out violent content, James’ office found that its tools “either did not scan his writing, or else were not calibrated to develop any assessment about the profusion of popular racist memes, inflammatory rhetoric and precise details about a planned mass shooting.”

Other platforms were similarly flat-footed when it came to registering Gendron’s intentions. He streamed on Twitch, the platform that he ultimately used to broadcast the attack, three times before the day of the shooting, but did not appear to have violated any of the platform’s rules.

The video of the attack itself lasted approximately 24 minutes, including the two minutes that ran after the first person was shot.

And 4chan is known for an almost total absence of meaningful content regulation. Indeed, the suspect said that the site was key to his commitment to the plan, writing that every time he doubted the attack, he would spend five minutes on the site and his motivation would return.

The suspect said in his online writings that he had traveled to Buffalo’s East Side with the intention of “killing as many Blacks as possible.” He chose that neighborhood because it was the most predominantly African American area near his home in the Southern Tier town of Conklin, New York, about 200 miles to the southeast.

Wearing camouflage, a ballistic helmet and body armor, Gendron is accused of shooting 13 people using a semi-automatic Bushmaster rifle. Three people survived the shooting.

After pointing a gun at himself, the suspect was apprehended at the scene and is currently facing murder and domestic terrorism charges, leveled by state authorities, in addition to more than two dozen charges under federal gun and hate crime laws. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The most serious federal charges carry the possibility of the death penalty, an option U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has not ruled out, although there is currently a moratorium on federal executions.

In the wake of the attack, Hochul announced a series of measures to strengthen the state’s already robust gun laws, and ordered the creation of a new unit, led by the State Police, to track violent extremism online. She also ordered the State Police to be more aggressive in using New York’s so-called red flag law, which allows the seizure of weapons from people who are believed to pose a threat to themselves or others.

Still, even with her recommendations for legislation, James seemed to acknowledge the limited role that the state could play in stemming gun violence and mass shootings.

“New York has been at the forefront of enacting statewide laws to protect its residents from gun violence,” she wrote. “But the national problem of gun violence demands national solutions.”

