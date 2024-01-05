New York Attorney General seeks repayment from Trump for “ill-gotten gains”

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking more than $370 million from Donald Trump and his co-defendants, arguing that their intent to defraud while preparing the former president’s financial statements was “inescapable,” according to CNN, whose reporting highlights that the hefty payment in disgorgement, or “ill-gotten gains,” is a considerable increase in the original $250 million tied to this civil case.

“The myriad deceptive schemes they employed to inflate asset values and conceal facts were so outrageous that they belie innocent explanation,” the attorney general wrote in a post-trial brief filed Friday, including along with the payment request an ask for a five-year state business ban for Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

In response to this, Trump’s attorneys argue that Judge Arthur Engoron should reject the allegations against Trump, saying, “There is no evidence in the record that the terms or pricing of any of the subject loans would have been different based on the purported misstatements alleged by Plaintiff. Not a single witness from any bank (or anywhere else) testified to this at trial.”

In a statement on Truth Social written on Friday afternoon, Trump rails against the AG's filing, saying, "Letitia James is doing this to me, No Victims, No Crime, Great Financial Statements, yet Murder and other Violent Crime is RAGING OUT OF CONTROL in New York, as People and Businesses flee, in Record Numbers, to other States!"