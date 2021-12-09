New York’s Attorney General seeks Trump deposition

AFP

Images of a weapons stockpile have been shared on Facebook in Ethiopia alongside a claim that the arms cache was recently seized in Debre Sina, Ethiopia. But the claim is false: these are old photos of a rebel from the former Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) sitting next to a pile of weapons in Addis Ababa in 1991 following the Ethiopian Civil War that ended in the same year.The images were posted on Facebook on December 4, 2021, and have since been shared 130 times. Scr