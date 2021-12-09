New York’s Attorney General seeks Trump deposition
ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports on New York Attorney General Letitia James’ decision to leave the New York governor’s race to focus on ongoing investigations.
ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports on New York Attorney General Letitia James’ decision to leave the New York governor’s race to focus on ongoing investigations.
And you don’t even have to take Trump’s word for it.
Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows handed over a trove of pre-Jan. 6 documentation. It's damning stuff
The Russian troops assembled at its border with Ukraine sends a clear signal to Kyiv, Europe, and the United States that Russia might finally be ready to reincorporate Ukraine into Russia’s sphere of influence, severely increasing the risk of a major military escalation in Europe’s eastern frontier.
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services updated a key requirement to obtain permanent residence or a green card in the United States effective Dec. 9.
The popular supermarket chain told the Washington Post it was "deeply troubled" by Julie Fancelli giving $650,000 to organizers of January 6 rallies.
Zhao Lijian blasted the US for its diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics, saying reports of genocide fit the US 'better than anyone else."
"Saliva was flying back and forth between us during debate prep," Christie told PBS' Margaret Hoover about how he thinks Trump gave him the virus.
Event planner Tim Unes, a volunteer on an advance team helping with memorial events for Bob Dole, has been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6.
China warned Western nations on Thursday that they would "pay the price" for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
The charges against Meadows mark the third Trump ally to be hit with contempt of Congress in the Jan. 6 investigation.View Entire Post ›
Britain's defence minister called on President Vladimir Putin on Thursday to pull back from the brink over Ukraine and warned that Russia would face long-term severe consequences if its forces invaded its neighbour. "Any action by Russia to threaten the sovereignty of Ukraine would not only have severe consequences - they'd have long lasting consequences for Russia," Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said.
“Through all his years in public service, Bob Dole knew exactly where he came from,” said Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The Fox News conspiracy theorist suggested coronavirus "feminizes" people.
Open protests launched over Louisville slave market
Millions of Americans are expected to receive stimulus payments around Christmastime by way of their local state governments. Some states issue their own stimulus checks, and others are even providing...
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) offered a forceful warning to Republican colleagues during a private lunch on Wednesday, saying former President Trump will come down hard on any GOP senators who vote for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) deal to set up a special pathway to raise the debt limit.
The three soldiers will be honored in the coming weeks.
Images of a weapons stockpile have been shared on Facebook in Ethiopia alongside a claim that the arms cache was recently seized in Debre Sina, Ethiopia. But the claim is false: these are old photos of a rebel from the former Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) sitting next to a pile of weapons in Addis Ababa in 1991 following the Ethiopian Civil War that ended in the same year.The images were posted on Facebook on December 4, 2021, and have since been shared 130 times. Scr
Germany's foreign minister warned Russia on Thursday that it would pay a “high political and economic price” if it makes any militaristic moves against neighboring Ukraine. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need to coordinate a common European position when dealing with hostile neighbors such as Russia, which has amassed troops near the border with Ukraine.
Major US retailers have said they have seen cases of organized retail crime climb in the past few months.