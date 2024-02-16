New York-based burger joint plans opening in Sacramento-area shopping center. Here’s where

Sacramento County will soon make room for another New York-style burger and fries destination.

In a news release on Thursday, Palladio at Broadstone in Folsom announced a Shake Shack will turn on its fryers sometime this fall at 210 Palladio Parkway, suite 2105. The 3,699-square-foot space marks the third location in the Sacramento area.

The New York-based burger chain opened its first Sacramento location in 2020 in midtown Sacramento’s Ice Blocks shopping center, followed shortly after by a site in Westfield Galleria mall in Roseville.

“The Palladio is recruiting the tenants that appeal to customers,” Gloria Wright, general manager at Palladio, wrote in a statement.

There was a “strong interest” in bringing Shake Shack to the shopping center, she added.

The 20-year-old burger company operates 510 locations with over 300 sites in 33 states, according to a February news release.

Globally, there are eateries across London, Hong Kong, Mexico City and Dubai.

What’s on Shake Shack’s menu?

Marked as the modern-day roadside burger stand, Shake Shack’s food menu ranges from a $4.19 basket of fries to a $10.89 Roadside Burger topped with onions simmered in beer.

The classic $7.29 ShackBurger is assembled with lettuce, tomato and ShackSauce.

Vegetarian options include the $8.89 Veggie Shack, a veggie burger melded together with mushrooms, sweet potatoes and quinoa. Also available is the $8.99 ‘Shroom Burger made with a fried portobello mushroom filled with cheese.

The burger chain also sells hot dogs and chicken sandwiches.

The drink list includes shakes, a variety of lemonades, iced tea, sodas and root beer.

When will the Shake Shack in Folsom open?

Shake Shack is scheduled to open in the fall, according to a news release.

