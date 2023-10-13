York Beach stabbing: Man charged in 'unprovoked attack,' police say

YORK, Maine — A Windham man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a person at Short Sands Park Thursday in what police called an "unprovoked attack."

Police said they received a 911 call at 2:14 p.m. reporting someone had been stabbed in the parking lot at the park. When police arrived, the suspect had already fled in a vehicle and was traveling north on Shore Road.

York police Sgt. Benjamin Ogden said the victim was transported to the hospital and is "expected to survive, having sustained multiple stab wounds." The identity of the wounded person was not immediately released.

Police said the suspect, Daniel Orban of Windham, was taken into custody without incident on Shore Road. Orban was charged with aggravated assault. He was transported to York County Jail, where he will be held until he appears in court, police said.

"This was an unprovoked attack, and there is no longer any danger to the public," Ogden stated in a press release.

York Police Department officers, York Beach Rescue and York Ambulance responded to the incident.

Police said anonymous tips about the case can be made to Seacoast Crime Stoppers by calling (603) 431-1199, at seacoastcrimestoppers.com, and through the P3 mobile app. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for information leading to an arrest or indictment, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York Beach stabbing: Man charged in 'unprovoked attack'