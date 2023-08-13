New York is becoming a graveyard for Britain’s best entrepreneurs

As the song has it, if you can make it there you can make it anywhere. Over the last few years many of the UK’s fastest-growing companies, and its smartest entrepreneurs, have decided to list their shares in New York instead of London. Valuations were higher, shareholders more supportive of dynamic, ambitious businesses, and there were fewer meddling rules to worry about.

Over the next few weeks, the chip-designer ARM and the gambling giant Flutter may well join them. So many companies have been crossing the Atlantic that ministers and regulators have started freeting about how to make London more attractive.

But it turns out that a New York listing may not be so great after all, with Wall Street turning into a graveyard for Britain’s best and brightest entrepreneurs. True, some of the companies that have struggled may have run into trouble anyway, but there is no question they made life harder for themselves by listing so far from their home base.

The queue of ambitious British companies planning a New York listing grows longer all the time. Arm is expected to float in the American market as soon as next month, with an estimated value of up to $70bn (£55bn). Flutter, which owns Betfair and Paddy Power, plans to list in New York as well as London and may move across the Atlantic completely.

Earlier this year, the building materials giant CRH switched its listing. The list goes on and on. For every ambitious company, and certainly for venture capital firms looking to cash in their investments, the American equity market is a lot more attractive than the British one.

Of course, it is not hard to understand why it is so appealing. New York, and the Nasdaq in particular, is the world’s stock market for tech companies, and the culture is far more welcoming to ambitious entrepreneurs. There are fewer rules, valuations are higher, and shareholders are more likely to back a grand vision. What’s not to like about that?

The dream may well have been oversold. Just take a look at some of the casualties. Only last week, the once rapidly growing healthtech app Babylon announced it was taking itself private again in a restructuring that will wipe out its existing shareholders. From $240, the shares are now worth less than a cent.

The second-hand car website Cazoo has had almost as rough a ride. Its shares are down by 93pc over the last year. Its plans to dominate the industry don’t look too healthy right now. Likewise, Soho House might be as aspirational as ever for its hipster customers. But the shares are down by 50pc since it listed in New York, and raising fresh capital is going to be very difficult now, even though it reported a return to profitability in March this year, alongside a strong rise in membership numbers and waiting lists.

Those are just the most recent examples. In fact, according to data from the London Stock Exchange, of the 22 British companies that have listed in New York over the last decade, on average the share price has dropped by 38pc. Indeed, only three, including Manchester United, are above the IPO price.

Of the companies listed via a SPAC (a special purpose acquisition company), the average loss is an even more worrying 89.5pc. It turns out that valuations, at least after the excitement around the IPO, are not that great in New York after all. Nor are the markets as supportive of ambition as it is sometimes claimed. To put it bluntly, the performance is catastrophic. Listing in New York looks like a one-way ticket to oblivion.

Of course all those companies might have run into trouble if they were listed here in the UK instead. But not necessarily. Listing standards are higher in London, and corporate governance standards are stricter, and while that may be a hassle, it means that any banks leading an IPO would have insisted that higher standards were imposed from the start, and any problems were fixed before outside shareholders were bought on board.

The shareholder base might not have been as buccaneering, but it would have been smaller, and it would have been closer to home, and that might well have meant it was a lot more supportive when things started to go wrong

Finally, management would have been less distracted by the glamour and potential of the huge American market, and would have been more focussed on building up a solid domestic base instead of trying – and failing – to build a global business. In several cases that might have been enough to make all the difference.

The Government and the London Stock Exchange should be doing more to make the City more attractive to companies planning to list. Too many have crossed the Atlantic, and the relentless decline of the London equity indices is a problem that needs to be fixed before the market disappears completely.

The reforms in the pipeline to relax listing rules are certainly a step in the right direction, and so are plans to encourage pension funds to invest more of their money in the UK. That will all help. But it also needs to get on the offensive.

A New York listing may sound impressive. The money on offer may be attractive. And the Wall Street bankers pitching for your mandate will definitely spin a good line. And yet the record shows that it generally ends in disaster.

It is not very exciting. And you won’t get the same kind of headline valuations on the day you list. But for many of the UK’s budding entrepreneurs it would be a lot better to stay at home.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.